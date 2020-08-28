Chris Alpers, 34, of Hutchinson, died August 26, 2020. He was born March 20, 1986, in Dodge City, to Kyle Alpers and Lee Ann (Crabtree) Whisler.

Chris Alpers

Chris received his GED, and recently began attending college. He enjoyed cooking, especially for his family, and dreamed of becoming a chef. Chris loved being a father, and had a special bond with his son, Jersey.

Chris is survived by: mom and stepfather, Lee Ann Whisler (Buddy); father, Kyle Alpers; sons, Jersey and Bronx Alpers; daughter, Albany Alpers; sister, April Howard; half-brother, Nicholas Gillispie; grandmother, Esta Martin; nephews, Landon, Jacob, Anthony, and Seth Howard; nieces, Kenzleigh and Talitha Howard; uncles, Paul and Tom Crabtree, Kevin Alpers, Fred Freeman; and cousins, Chenoa and Joshua Alpers.

He was preceded in death by: brother, Lee Allen Alpers; sister, Kylenn Marie Alpers; grandfather, Charles Martin; and grandparents, Carol and John Alpers.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at Elliott Chapel, with Pastors Quintin Moore and Sean Faulkner officiating. Burial will follow in Buhler Municipal East Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials may be made to the Chris Alpers Memorial Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

To view the funeral service online, the link will be available at the end of Chris' obituary on the Elliott Mortuary website 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the service.

