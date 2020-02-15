Iron Rail Brewing is bringing a new array of flavors to downtown Topeka with its new Sunday brunch menu.

The restaurant debuts its new food at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, and chef Andrew Miller is excited for Topekans to expand their palates.

Miller, the mastermind behind the brunch items, has created a menu that delves into several facets of breakfast, but with an added twist.

The first section of the menu features three items that fall under the header of “lighter side.” Those include a fruit parfait, Cajun-boiled shrimp cocktail and a salad.

Sandwiches on the menu include the locomotive — a Denver omelet topped with hash browns, cheddar cheese, hickory-smoked bacon and two fried eggs over easy.

The iron rib sandwich incorporates the restaurant’s barbecue by serving a baby back rib — deboned and fried — tossed in Iron Rail’s barbecue sauce and topped with melted provolone cheese, sauteed onions and pickles.

French toast, biscuits and gravy, a breakfast burrito, chicken and waffles, shrimp and grit Benedict and French Quarter beignets all make an appearance on the menu.

While most of these items may be common on a brunch menu, below the surface they play with flavors Miller expects Topekans won’t find at other local establishments.

The word “Cajun” comes up a lot when Miller speaks about the menu, and customers will find Southern influences in the shrimp and grit Benedict and French Quarter beignets.

The restaurant will serve up traditional eggs Benedict, but with shrimp, grits, collard greens and a Creole sauce.

“This dish scares people, but I’ll tell you — it’s got the most flavor,” Miller said. “It’s something that you’re not going to find in the state.”

He has also thrown curve ball into his Caribbean French toast.

The dish is served with two pieces of French toast coated in crushed corn flakes and coconut. It is topped with a pineapple rum glaze.

“It’s got flavors that you’re not gonna find anywhere,” Miller said. “It’s unique, it’s something that just twists the tongue.”

Miller’s biscuits and gravy is fairly standard, but he has been able to throw chorizo sausage into the mix.

Miller has been able to put his own spin on the chicken and waffles, too. While most dishes come with a bone-in piece of chicken, the Iron Rail will serve it with two chicken tenders.

But Miller has made it clear those who still crave a whole piece of chicken are free to substitute it for the strips.

“In my eyes, I want a bite of chicken, then go for some waffles,” he said. “I’m trying to cut into the chicken, cut into the waffles, get the butter. The bones just get in the way, but some people are more traditional, so I’ll let them do that.”

Miller, who was raised in Topeka and has been chef at the Iron Rail since September 2019, said he’s excited to roll out a menu that is 100% his own recipes.

“It’s scary and exciting all at once,” Miller said. “There’s a ton of work that goes into things like this. It’s another thing to take a menu and adjust some things.”

Miller said he thinks Topeka has been craving a brunch spot, and he is looking forward to see how the Iron Rail fits into the puzzle once Evergy Plaza opens in April.

“It’s all gonna come together this spring and I think it’s gonna be huge,” Miller said. “The Iron Rail I feel like is gonna be a centerpiece of it.”