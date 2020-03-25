Farmers National Company, the nation’s leading farm and ranch management company, is pleased to announce that Chris Ostmeyer, accredited farm manager (AFM), of Wichita, was recently recognized for his outstanding efforts in developing new business for the company during 2019.

Ostmeyer, a farm manager and real estate agent, received the top business development award for the year in a company-wide competition among 100 professional farm and ranch managers in a 28-state area. He also earned the Gold Eagle Award, the company’s top award for real estate sales in 2019.

For more information on Farmers National Company, visit www.FarmersNational.com.