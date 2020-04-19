Hutchinson-based Data Center Inc., the privately-owned developer of the iCore360 bank management software, announced the acquisition of the Vetter technology suite, a product offering of AFT Analytics Inc. of in New York.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition augments the DCI Inter@ct digital suite of online, mobile and AI-enabled voice banking products, with Vetter's intelligent solutions for automated inbound digital marketing, new customer acquisition and digital onboarding of new bank and credit union customers, including a 90-second deposit account opening platform.

DCI also acquired existing Vetter clients and will transition all technical, development, support and management functions to DCI staff, operating from the company's headquarters in Hutchinson.

The new solutions will be offered as either an expanded feature option for current DCI clients or as a competitive stand-alone solution for institutions using other core systems, the company stated in a release.

The acquisition does not affect other products or services offered by AFT Analytics Inc.

The acquisition is the most recent for DCI over the past several years, following previous acquisitions of products from Benchmark Technologies and the ProfitStars division of Jack Henry & Associates, as part of a major strategic growth initiative by DCI in the digital bank technology industry.

DCI is the developer of the award-winning iCore360® core banking software and related technologies for community banks nationwide. For more information about DCI, visit www.datacenterinc.com or contact info@datacenterinc.com.