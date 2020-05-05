Tammy R. Forshee, of Salina, a managing partner for Modern Woodmen of America, has attained the Certified Fraternal Field Manager designation.

The Fraternal Field Managers Association and Kinder Brothers International offer the designation, which has 10 sections, including planning for desired results, communicating effectively, recruiting winners and enhancing leadership skills.

Founded in 1883, Modern Woodmen of America is a fraternal financial services organization that offers financial products and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States.