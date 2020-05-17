The American College of Radiology has designated the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Imaging Services Department as a Lung Cancer Screening Center.

Raleigh White, Director of Imaging Services at HRMC, said the designation recognizes facilities that have committed to practice safe, effective diagnostic care for patients who may have the highest risk for lung cancer.

“The distinction was granted following a lengthy process where the ACR undertook a rigorous assessment of Hutch Regional’s lung cancer screening protocol and infrastructure,” White said. “Also, the ACR studied our procedures in place for follow-up patient care, such as counseling and smoking cessation programs.”

Wes Hoyt, FACHE, Chief Operating Officer for Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System, said lung cancer screening is one of the most important things Hutch Regional does to proactively catch and treat lung cancer early.

“Lung cancer ranks as the nation’s leading cancer killer, taking the lives of more people each year than breast, colon and prostate cancers combined,” noted Ken Johnson, President and CEO of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System. “As Hutch Regional and hospitals throughout the nation deal with COVID-19, we are continuing our efforts to treat a long list of other diseases including cancer.”