DODGE CITY—Boot Hill Distillery has plans to break ground this year on the first phase of a multi-year expansion project that will be located at the corner of 14th Avenue and US-56 highway in Dodge City.

Included in the first phase of the expansion plan is the construction of a rickhouse to age barrels and a warehouse for inventory and supplies, before moving on to additional phases including: buildings for packaging, warehousing, additional rickhouses, malt houses and other agritourism facilities.

Whiskey distilled at the original 501 W. Spruce St. location will be filled into new oak barrels and transported to the new property to carry on the rest of the long aging process.

On July 30, Boot Hill Distillery’s fourth anniversary since its grand opening, distillery staff and distinguished guests will be invited to the new location for a groundbreaking at 10 a.m.

Hayes and Roger Kelman purchased and renovated the former city municipal building that was built atop the footprint of the original Boot Hill Cemetery in 2014.

The unoccupied building was in great disrepair prior to the purchase and was deemed an "urban blight," slated for demolition.

This would be the building that became the Boot Hill Distillery.

The distillery opened its doors in 2016, nearly two years following the restoration, and from there they began the distillation and aging process of their spirits.

Today, it is considered a downtown attraction as a destination for visitors and as a local watering hole frequented by the community.

Barrels of whiskey are aged in the historic firehouse, but the increase of demand has caused the distillery to outgrow its current location and so facilitated the need for an expanded campus.

Those unable to attend the groundbreaking event at the end of the month will be able to watch it on Facebook Live.

For updates and more information, visit Boot Hill Distillery’s Facebook page or the website or contact info@boothilldistillery.com.