ABBB celebrates 75th anniversary with new name, brand

GREAT BEND – Area accounting firm Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball Chartered has changed its name to Adams Brown as part of a rebranding effort to celebrate the firm’s 75th anniversary.

The firm’s refreshed brand emphasizes its client service philosophy and includes a new logo, colors, and its first-ever tagline.

"Over the years, we often referred to the firm as ABBB. However, many clients and people in our communities know us as Adams Brown," said Brian Staats, CPA, CGMA, managing partner of Adams Brown.

The icon in the new logo reinforces the firm’s commitment to creating solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses. As illustrated in the firm’s rebranding video that can be found on the adamsbrowncpa.com homepage, the icon is purposefully placed above and beyond the name with arrows focused inward on a single element, the client.

"We want to show that we provide more than what is expected to help business owners make decisions, grow, and prepare for the road ahead. Those who work with us will experience first-hand our brand promise of above+beyond," said Staats.

The new brand was rolled out internally as part of the firm’s 75th-anniversary celebration. The firm’s legal name will become AdamsBrown LLC on Jan. 1, 2021.

Founded in 1945, today the firm maintains numerous office locations throughout the central United States.

Tabor launching new M.Ed Program in Neuroscience and Trauma

HILLSBORO – The Tabor College Education Department and School of Graduate Studies will launch a new online Master of Education in Neuroscience and Trauma program in spring 2021.

This original, first-of-its-kind program is an answer to the vital need in America for trauma-informed educators and professionals.

Any teacher, social worker, counselor or correction officer working with children who have suffered acute stress or trauma will find the program to be transformational in providing necessary knowledge and skills.

The program introduces and examines current research in psychology and the neuroscience of stress, trauma and resiliency.

For more information, visit: www.tabor.edu/adult/med

Kansas Manufacturing Summit offer in-person, virtual options

TOPEKA – The fourth annual Kansas Manufacturing Summit will focus on key issues challenging today's manufacturers. The day-long forum provides the opportunity to network, learn about manufacturing resources and industry trends, and gain insight into workforce development.

The summit will be Oct. 6 at the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane. It is open to all Kansas manufacturers as well as anyone interested in learning more about the industry. Attendees have the choice of either registering to attend in-person or virtually.

The Summit is part of the month-long celebration of National Manufacturing Month and is led by the Kansas Manufacturing Council, in partnership with Kansas Manufacturing Solutions, Pittsburg State University and the Kansas Chamber.

Topic sessions include: Supply Chain Strategies and Trends; Cash Is King: Cost Reduction Strategies for Manufacturers; Increasing Your Company’s Market Penetration; and How to Build a Strong Talent Pipeline.

Speakers and panelists will include James Soto, Industrial Strength Marketing; Mark Chalfant, Fuller Industries; Darin Greseth, BG Products; Greg Kahnk, Lawrence Paper Company; Dave Mullins, Hutchinson Community College; and Scott Lucas, WSU Tech.

The winner of the "2020 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas" also will be announced during the summit. The competition features 16 nominated Kansas-made products who complete in a product head-to-head tournament. The top four will be invited to display their products at the summit.

Registration can be completed online at www.kansaschamber.org/mfgsummit/.

New alliance launches initiative to meet demand for distribution careers

PRATT -- The Kansas distribution industry produces thousands of well-paying jobs for Kansans. So many jobs, in fact, that there aren’t enough qualified candidates to fill them.

Now, the Kansas Distribution Alliance is stepping up to address the labor shortage and continue to grow this key part of the Kansas economy.

The network of business leaders dedicated to a thriving distribution industry and good jobs for Kansans consists of sponsors from various industries throughout Kansas with an interest in strengthening their employee base.

As their first initiative, the Alliance recently launched the Keep Kansas Running Campaign, aimed at increasing the number of qualified candidates in distribution careers.

"As an educator within the distribution industry, I could not be more excited about the Keep Kansas Running Campaign," says Jenny Egging, the program coordinator of MDSM at Pratt Community College. "This is a great platform that will help people become highly sought-after candidates in an industry filled with opportunity and well-paying careers."

Pratt Community College’s Modern Distribution Sales and Management (MDSM) program plays a vital role for the campaign. Prospective students and those wanting to further their careers gain hands-on experience and transferable skills needed for success in the distribution industry. Businesses interested in joining the Distribution Alliance get first-hand access to candidates completing the MDSM program.

Businesses and students interested in learning more about the Distribution Alliance can visit https://keepkansasrunning.com/