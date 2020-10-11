The pandemic continues to have effects on consumer buying trends.

Among the many ways the American public has reacted is the greatly increased popularity of online shopping. Many more of us are working from home, getting kids schooled at home and spending much of our leisure time at home as well.

All those extra hours around the house mean some are revamping or setting up home office space. Children engaged in online learning may need their new "schoolroom" outfitted with better furniture options. Others are taking on various redecorating projects throughout their houses. These trends are driving a surge in online furniture sales. Your Better Business Bureau (BBB) has put together some suggestions that can enable you to make smarter purchases as you utilize the online marketplace when purchasing furniture.

How to improve your online furniture shopping

• Look for reputable dealers. You may have to do some online detective work, especially if you’re considering purchasing from a retailer you are unfamiliar with. Check their website for information about their company. (You shouldn’t have to look hard to find it.) Be sure there is valid contact information.

Search for reviews or complaints about the company. Always check a company out on bbb.org to view their full marketplace history.

• Check their return and refund policy. Remember that shipping for a heavy item can get expensive. During the pandemic, there may be special instructions for returns. Before ordering know: What is their return policy? Are refunds available? Who pays for return shipping? Is there a restocking fee?

• Understand the delivery options. Usually a furniture retailer will have three kinds of shipping: Front door delivery; inside delivery to a specific room; "white glove delivery," in which the deliverer will unpack and assemble, pack up the packaging and take it with them. Again, pandemics can change things. They may only provide curbside delivery for now.

• Measure carefully. Read furniture dimensions thoroughly and compare to the space you have. Especially vital is doorway clearance, so measure your doors accurately to be sure it will go through. If it comes packaged, read to get the dimensions of the package itself. Consider the route the furniture will take through your doors, beneath ceilings, around corners and banisters.

• Color matters. Don’t trust one computer screen for color accuracy – view it on several devices to be sure it’s what you want. (Check if it’s possible for the retailer to send you a fabric swatch in advance, for a reasonable fee.) Read reviews to find whether others have been satisfied with the color. Read those reviews for other issues as well, such as quality of furniture and experiences consumers had with the dealer.

• Your right to question. Reputable companies are happy to address all of your questions regarding a potential purchase. Don’t hesitate to ask anything you might wonder about.

• Compare prices. You may find the exact item at multiple retailers. It pays to check around. Always factor in shipping fees and taxes.

• Read the fine print for financing issues. Whether it’s rent-to-own, store financing or a layaway plan, check these points: Interest charged; length of payment plan; number of payments; whether there is a fee for paying balance off in full.

• Inspect your purchase before signing delivery paperwork. Look for damage or missing pieces. If found, don’t accept. It’s your right to refuse delivery without being responsible for payment.

For answers regarding other questions about buying furniture online, contact your BBB at 800-856-2417 or visit bbb.org.