America’s toy store is back - in limited form. Tru Kids Brands, the owners of Toys "R" Us, recently announced the return of two stores more than a year after the chain closed all 700 of its American stores. The new stores, located in Houston and Paramus, New Jersey, will be smaller and will be a "highly engaging retail experience designed for kids, families and to better fit within today’s retail environment," Tru Kids Brands officials said. To help celebrate the return of Toys "R" Us, here are a few podcasts about toys to listen to.

Toy Power Podcast

From classic board games to the newest action figures, hosts Trent, Darren, Ben and Frank dish out the latest news about the world of toy collection and everything pop culture. They also welcome the world’s biggest collectors and the minds behind the making of our favorite toys. Recent episodes include: "Comics Vol.2 + Boardgames," "Who You Gonna Call" and "News v Batman v TMNT."

Find it: https://omny.fm/shows/toy-power/playlists/podcast

Talking Toys With Taylor and Jeff

Taking a look back at the glory days of toys, hosts Taylor and Jeff get into the details of everybody’s favorite toys from their childhood. Talking Toys focuses on everything from action figures like Dick Tracy to Jurassic Park dinosaurs. Recent episodes include: "Action Figure Exclusive #114 - Snake Face," "Dragon Flyz" and "Action Figure Exclusive #113 - Emperor’s Royal Guard."

Find it: https://apple.co/2xSNcCX

The Dice Tower

Lovers of board and card games can get the latest news on the classics and new games coming out with hosts Eric Summerer and Tom Vasel. Along with other contributors, Summerer and Vasel cover the world of board and card games. They deliver up-to-date news and review the latest game releases. Recent episodes include: "‘F’ is for Fun," "Dice Tower Awards" and "Abstract Strategy Games."

Find it: https://www.dicetower.com/game-podcast/dice-tower

Shelf Life - A Collector’s Podcast

Two professed "dummies," Adam and Blake talk about everything to do with their #toylife. Although they aren’t confident in their toy collecting skills, they keep each episode light-hearted and try to connect with people who have a toy addiction, but in a sarcastic way. Recent episodes include: "w Man, 1 Muppet, 4 Life," "Pleasant Handfeel" and "Fight The Forces Of Satan, Lindsay."

Find it: https://aux-network.podiant.co/shelflife/