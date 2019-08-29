Well, it doesn’t look like I’ll be getting that Star Wars game I’ve been hoping for on the Nintendo Switch anytime soon.



Since the Switch launched in March 2017, it has become a runaway success for Nintendo, selling roughly 37 million units. In that time, EA, one of the largest third-party game developers in the world and the current owner of the Star Wars license, has released just five games on the system. Two of those were very shoddy ports of its popular FIFA series.



During a recent earnings call with investors, EA CEO Andrew Wilson discussed his company’s lack of support for Nintendo’s hybrid console and it doesn’t sound like that’s a business model it intends to change.



“We have a lot of data that would suggest a great many Switch owners also own a PlayStation 4 or an Xbox One or a PC, and very often choose to play the games that we make on those platforms even though they have a Switch and they enjoy a lot of great content on the Switch,” Wilson told investors.



The Switch is a lot less powerful than the PS4 or Xbox One, so getting a game designed for one of those systems to run on the Nintendo hardware is challenging for developers. But that’s a challenge that other studios are undertaking and seeing a lot of success with.



Bethesda has had strong sales with the Switch ports of “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim” and “Doom,” so much so that they recently released “Wolfenstein: Youngblood” for the system late last month and is bringing “Doom: Eternal” to the hybrid system when it launches in November.



These big games can work on the Switch, and I really want EA to show the system some more love.



Since EA doesn’t seem interested in making a Star Wars game for the Switch, I would love to see Disney port some of the old LucasArts games from before the Mouse House bought Lucasfilm to the Switch. “Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic” is probably my favorite game of all time. It would be great to see that, the original “Star Wars Battlefront 2″ and the Rogue Squadron series re-released.



At least TT Games, which has the license to make LEGO-based video games, is bringing “LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga” to the Switch when the game releases on all the other platforms next year. That’s something to look forward to.

Dusty Ricketts is the editor of The Destin Log and The Walton Sun newspapers and can be reached at dricketts@thedestinlog.com.