In preparation for National Poetry Month in April, Salina Public Library’s Community Learning and Skills Sharing (CLASS) program is offering four poetry writing classes.

The classes will be held at 6:30 p.m. on the first four Tuesdays in March in the library’s Prescott Room.

Local poets John P. Waterman, also known as John E. Epic, and Emery Diercks will cover a different genre each week. During the first half of class, students will view poetry performance videos, read poems in the genre together and then break down the mechanics of each style through the work of such poets as Edgar Allen Poe, Maya Angelou, Allen Ginsberg and Asia Greene. The second half of each class will be spent writing poems in the session’s style. Narrative poetry will be covered on March 3, autobiographical on March 10, prose and socially conscious poetry on March 17, and spoken word and slam on March 24.

Diercks is a spoken word poet who speaks up for the disadvantaged, relays her experience of being a mother and tells truths that open ears. Epic is an existentialist and the author of the novel “Ill Digestions,” picture-book “Such a Little Apple” and numerous poetry books. He is currently part of the connected poet highway that stretches from Buffalo, N.Y., to Kansas City and across the Heartland following I-70 to Denver.

Registration in advance is required with the deadline for the first class on Feb. 29. Each meeting costs $10 or participants can register for all four for $35. Visit the McKenzie Center, 308 W. Elm, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or go online to salina.coursestorm.com.

The poetry classes are in advance of the 2020 Salina Poetry Series in April, sponsored by the library, Salina Arts & Humanities, SPARK Artist Resource Exchange and Friends of the Salina Public Library. To find out more about the series, visit salinapubliclibrary.org/poetry.