As group events are postponed, sporting events are canceled, schools are closed and more, experts recommend that even those who show no sign of illness stay home during this time of global pandemic.

While you're stuck inside, The Hutchinson News put together a list of suggestions to help make your time self-quarantined as interesting – and perhaps even as productive – as possible.

Clean: Take a look at corners -- dust floorboards and cobwebs from the ceilings in your home.

Connect: Take time to reflect and connect with yourself. What have you accomplished in the last year? What goals are you setting for yourself in the next year?

Check off: Do those things you haven't had time to do, but want to complete in your lifetime. Watch a classic or award-winning film that’s more than 3 hours long.

Create: make face masks for an at-home spa day.