It always feels so great when a project you have been working on for months finally comes together. That is why I am excited to finally say that a podcast I have been working on since January is officially live.

“Music Memos” launched last week with our first episode featuring local band Oceanside Hotels.

A second episode featuring local country music singer Bryton Stoll went live this weekend.

The podcast can currently be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

I have had an interest in creating a podcast for quite a while now. When I started thinking about concepts, I wanted to create something that didn’t involve any visual aspects.

I am really thankful to The Capital-Journal for providing the equipment and podcast studio so this goal of mine could be accomplished.

I considered working with local artists on a podcast where they could talk about their painting or drawing process, but since I’m a visual person, I personally would have had a difficult time understanding.

During “Music Memos,” I will sit down with local bands and musicians and speak with them about everything from how they got their start to their goals and their songwriting process.

My favorite part of this podcast is the second half, where I have the guests dissect some of their songs, then perform those songs.

The first band I had on the show was a Topeka-based band called Oceanside Hotel. The four-member band is made up of brothers Matt, Jesse and Luke Ludwick and their friend Aaron Long.

I loved getting to sit down with the three brothers and share some laughs. They have a fantastic dynamic, and I think it comes through in their songs and performances.

Stoll is a country music singer who grew up in Marysville. I enjoyed hearing him dissect his songs and play three of them, and to learn about what it was like to grow up in Marysville and audition for “The Voice.”

The coronavirus has put a stop to me being able to produce new episodes, so I will be excited for the day when I can sit down with more artists.

If you all have local artists you would like to hear on the podcast, please let me know at bchilders@cjonline.com.