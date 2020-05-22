Newton Public Library's Summer Library Program officially kicks off on June 1 and continues through July 31. To register, email library@newtonplks.org, or call 316-283-2890 during staff hours.

“Summer is our favorite time of the year at Newton Public Library,” library director Marianne Eichelberger said. “Hundreds of children, teens and adults participate in reading challenges, book discussions, special programs and other activities. Our staff has come up with creative, exciting ways to foster that engagement again this summer, despite the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Leading the way will be The Reader Zone app for smartphones and tablets. Reader Zone allows families to log reading time (or audiobook listening time), track daily and weekly goals, and earn prizes or prize chances. Those who would prefer not to use Reader Zone can report their reading by email to library@newtonplks.org, or call and report it over the phone.

Families with Youth Summer Library Program participants can pick up free activity packets in the library's front lobby each week, with new packets available every Monday starting June 1. The packets, labeled by age group, will have crafts, coloring pages, games and prizes.

The youth program will also include online StoryTimes with Ms. Amy every Monday, and online puppet shows with Mr. Jon and Ms. Amy every Wednesday – all posted on NPL's Facebook page.

Every other Friday, special youth-program guest performers will take part in interactive virtual visits. The first guest performer will be Jason D'Vaude, The Circus Man, on June 5 at 1:30 p.m. Follow the NPL Facebook page to get updates and more information on these performances as they are announced.

For full information on Summer Library Program, go to www.newtonplks.org/slp2020. NPL's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/NewtonPublicLibraryKansas, will also have frequent videos and program updates.