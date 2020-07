This week’s Food Find comes from a new downtown Topeka restaurant.

Los Mandiles Rojos, 1003 S.E. Quincy St., specializes in everything from tacos to gorditas to chilaquiles to Mexican pizza.

This week, we decided to feature a unique dish called The Machete.

It is a long, oval-shaped corn tortilla that is grilled like a quesadilla and filled with meat, cheese and vegetables. It is served with two hot sauces and lime.

The Machete can be purchased for $10.