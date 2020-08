This week’s food find comes from Cryster Asian Diner, located at 4731 N.W. Hunters Ridge Circle.

The restaurant offers a variety of options, including Chinese- and Japanese-inspired entrees.

We are featuring the restaurant’s Topeka Roll, which can be found under the menu’s "Cryster Special Roll" section.

The Topeka Roll is sushi made with spicy tuna and cucumber. It is topped with salmon, tuna, snapper, yellowtail, eel sauce, spicy mayo and crunch.

It can be purchased for $11.99.