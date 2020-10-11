The NOTO Arts and Entertainment District is known for a lot: it is the home of several artists, First Friday Art Walks, The Wheel Barrel, Redbud Park, its history and its murals.

There are many murals painted through the district. Some seem to be placed in certain spots specifically, while others seem to be there because the wall offered a nice home.

Regardless, the variety of murals gives NOTO its own uniqueness that can’t be found anywhere else in Topeka, and a sense of community can be found behind each one.

Those entering NOTO from the north are seemingly greeted to not only the district but Topeka by a large, green-and-blue mural that reads "Greetings from Topeka, Kansas."

Anyone who isn’t aware of what NOTO is could surely learn just from this mural. Inside the word "Topeka" is painted a guitar with fingers plucking the chords, a woman dancing, beer and cheese and hands turning pottery.

The mural is also guests’ first glimpse of the district’s mascot Otto, who can be seen peeking his head out in many of the murals in NOTO.

The mural, like many others in the district, was painted in part by local artist and Matryoshka tattoo shop owner Jennifer Bohlander.

Those standing in Redbud Park looking at the "Greetings from Topeka" mural can simply move their eyes to the left and up and find two more murals.

The first one displays a woman with bright green hair painted on a light pink background. Two roses are painted next to her with a bird perched on top of one of the flowers.

On the upper wall a woman with long dark hair can be seen leaning back in a swing as birds fly away from her. According to previous Topeka Capital-Journal reporting, the mural represents women empowerment with the colors changing from daytime to a nighttime celestial scene. The phrase "Do what you love," is painted in the dark sky.

Another mural Bohlander created is a mural of elephants walking through a city, which is representative of the arts taking over Topeka.

"I wouldn’t say there was that much of an arts scene," Bohlander said. "There’s always been artists, but I don’t know that there’s been a collaboration of working together like you’ve seen in the last 10 years or so, and it’s made a big difference in Topeka."

As visitors walk south down N. Kansas Avenue, they may catch glimpses of murals painted on the front of buildings or painted on the flower pots that decorate the sidewalks. It is those small details that create an inviting feel.

In the 900 block of N. Kansas Avenue on the west side of the street, local artist Jordan Brooks, who has been a part of the district for about six years, has added his own touch.

The mural he created this summer depicts George Floyd, a Minnesota man, who was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Brooks created the mural at the height of Black Lives Matters protests that were occurring throughout the nation.

The mural, which is a portrait of Floyd surrounded by a variety of words including "father," "uncle," "him," "me" and "us," opened up an avenue for people to talk.

"(It) was something to start a difficult conversation that everyone kind of has a hard time talking about, whether you’re Black or white, it’s still the same," Brooks said.

It was a way for Brooks to release his own frustrations surrounding the injustices Black people face.

"I was just looking for an outlet to talk about it and sometimes I don’t want to talk about it," Brooks said. "It is better for me to just draw something."

The Floyd mural isn’t the only one Brooks has had a hand in. An alleyway off of Kansas Avenue and N.W. Laurent Street is home to several murals, including a mosaic mural created by several local artists, including Brooks, with the guidance of Philadelphia-based artist Isaiah Zagar.

The mural, which was created in 2015, depicts a unique design created with concrete, mirrors and rusted-out objects. Step back and you can find what Brooks refers to as obscene images that Zagar likes to include in his work.

Artists don’t just paint their murals on the outside of buildings, but the inside, as well.

Brooks is currently working on a mural inside of Round Table Bookstore, 826 N. Kansas Ave. Once completed, the mural, which spans across three different walls, will depict a girl who opens a book and different stories flow out.

Collaboration with a business can be an important part of creating a mural, Brooks said.

According to Andrew Howard, an owner of Round Table Bookstore, having a mural inside of the business makes him excited.

"It was really important for us to have something that meant something to us as readers and bookstore owners, but also as people who care about justice and things like that, and then to have someone local like Jordan to do it was really important," Howard said.

A sense of togetherness, family and community support can be found throughout the district, and while for some the murals might offer a pop of color, for the arts district and the people within it, they hold significance and create a sense of pride.

Brooks said murals can be comparable to landmarks as people identify a building based more upon what is painted on it as opposed to what the building houses.

Brooks’ mission has always been to express himself through art, market himself and to have an impact.

"Anytime you are introducing yourself into the public like that, it’s an exchange of energy," Brooks said. "So I want it to kind of mean something more. If you take pride in it, the community takes pride in it."