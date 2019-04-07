Looking back at the Scatband, bassist Danl Blackwood jokes “we were a ridiculously democratic band, if all five members didn’t agree, it didn’t happen.”

Which, in retrospect, is why not a lot got done during the band’s four-year run in the Topeka and greater Kansas City metropolitan area.

Scatband was a Topeka-based group that performed original music from about 1981 to 1984. In addition to Blackwood, members were Nancy Engelken, Ric Barron, Charlie Harrison and Jaisson Taylor.

It’s been 35 years since the entire group has played together, but the quintet will be reuniting to play at their induction ceremony to the Kansas Hall of Fame on April 13.

“We’re just dumbfounded that we’re able to pull it off,” Blackwood said. “We’re so honored to be inducted into the Kansas Hall of Fame, but it pales in comparison to the fact that we’re actually going to be able to pull it off and perform together again.”

The band’s genre is a mix of jazz, funk, reggae and rock, with its most popular singles being “Dreamboat” “Old Friend,” “Downstroke” and “Rhythm School.” While they didn’t perform long, Blackwood said the band picked up a significant following during its hay day, their song “Dreamboat” even cracking the national 100 billboard chart back in the day.

Throughout their tenure, members of the group performed in multiple side gigs. Blackwood and Barron each had acoustic groups; Engelken and Harrison performed jazz in the Scat Trio, Barron; Taylor and Blackwood formed a rhythm group called the Scat Catz and Harrison performed in a rock band called The Dogs.

But when it came time for a Scatband gig, Blackwood said it was always the main priority.

“On Jan. 22, 1982, we opened for Tina Turner here at the Grand Theater in Topeka,” Blackwood recalled. “That was the very first leg of her tour as Tina Turner. She had just left Ike. In fact, people were yelling throughout the concert ‘Where’s Ike?’ But that was her very first leg in her solo career, here in Topeka. And the Scatband opened up for her.”

Blackwood and his former bandmates have spent many of the past weeks organizing their Scatband career into a timeline, bringing back a lot of memories for the bass player. All five are still active in music, with Blackwood and Barron in Topeka, Taylor in Kansas City, Mo., Engelken in Nevada and Harrison in California.

Blackwood said he remains close with Taylor and Barron, and that the three revived their Scat Catz trio back in 2006 for a benefit concert.

“Rick, Jaisson and I, when we watched those old videos together we would say ‘who are these people, they are not from this planet.’ The talent was just crazy,” Blackwood said.

But, as the group came to find, it’s hard to hit it big while performing mainly in Kansas.

Danny Fleming, a board member with the Kansas Music Hall of Fame, said the Scatband was nominated due to its influence in the Kansas community, and they met the requirement of performing and living in the state 20 years ago or more.

“I am only one of several voices on the board of directors, where others on the board did experience Scatband's show and voted to put them on the nominees list,” Fleming explained. “Wherein they eventually received enough votes for induction. I have since witnessed some of their talents on YouTube and will agree with the rest of my associates that they are well deserving of the award.”

Scatband is one of six groups performing at the induction ceremony on April 13. The event begins at 7 p.m. at Liberty Hall, 644 Massachusetts St. in Lawrence. It is open to the public, no membership necessary, and tickets are $35. Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/KansasMusicHallofFame2019 or in cash at Liberty Hall the night of the event.

“’I’m still freaking out,” Blackwood said of the Scatband reunion. “Everybody who knows us and knows the band keeps saying, ‘Oh you’ll be fine,’ but I just keep telling them, ‘Tell me that the day after the show.’ ”

Prior to the induction, the KMHOF will host an “Unplugged" event from 6:30 p.m. to midnight on Friday, April 12, at the Boulevard Pub in the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, located at 200 McDonald St. in Lawrence. This event includes acoustic performances from some of the class of 2019 inductees, along with other local musicians who will play acoustically. This event is free and open to the public.