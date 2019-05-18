DANCE

Duenda & Rasa Flamenco & Indian Classical Dance: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, May 19, Lawrence Arts Center, 940 New Hampshire St., Lawrence. Two seasoned performers, Melinda Hedgecorth (flamenco) and Patrick Suzeau (Indian dance), will join forces in the lively expression of two cultures. Live accompaniment (flamenco) by Beau Bledsoe, guitar, Coleen Dieker, violin, and Ras Mandala (Indian) with Geetanjali Tiwari, Clark Jamison, Malika Lyon, and Steven Bergdall. Cost: $10-$15. Information: 843-2787.

Topeka Swing Dance: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, Jayhawk Theatre, 720 S.W. Jackson. Beginner and advanced classes will be held from 7 to 8 p.m., followed by practice and social dance time from 8 to 8:30 p.m. Cost: $5 per lesson. All ages. Wear comfortable clothes and shoes.

Croco Country Dances: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, May 23, Croco Hall, 6115 S.E. US-40 highway. Information: 478-4760.

Dance at The Vinewood: 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, The Vinewood, 2848 S.E. 29th. No Good Johnny.

Dance Factory Spring Concert: 6 p.m. Friday, May 24 and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, The Topeka Performing Arts Center, 214 S.E. 8th Ave. Tickets: $5.

MUSIC

Acappella Unlimited: 7-11 p.m. Monday, May 20, Seaman Community Church, 2036 N.W. Taylor. Looking for new ladies who love to sing. Information: Helen at 836-2320 or acappella.com.

Flint Hills Harmony Sweet Adelines: 6:45-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, Central Church of Christ, 1250 S.W. College Ave. Women who love to sing are invited. Chorus directed by Josh Yoho. Information: Nancy, 608-8616.

Shoreline Mafia: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, The Granada, 1020 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Tickets: $22-$25.

Capital City Barbershop Chorus: 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, West Side Baptist Church, 1008 S.W. 4th St. New members and guests welcome. Information: 273-9514, capitalcitychorusa039@gmail.com or capitalcitychorus.com.

Prairie Winds Flute Choir: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 1724 S.W. Crest Drive. An opportunity to explore small group ensembles. Meet flutists from Topeka and neighboring communities and develop a sense of camaraderie and pride with fellow flutists. Just bring your love of music and an enthusiasm to play. Hands-on piccolo, alto and bass flutes. See us on Facebook. Information: Susan Crone, 477-0165 or scrone.flutist@gmail.com.

The Hives & Refused: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, Liberty Cinema Hall, 644 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Tickets: $35-$75.

Ballade: An Evening with Composer Brian J. Nelson: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, St. Lawrence Catholic Center, 1631 Crescent Road, Lawrence. Featured ensembles to include the St. Lawrence Choir and Guests, Trio con Spirito (piano, violin and cello) the Allegresse trio (flute, oboe and piano). Reception to follow. Cost: $5-$15. Information: 218-9075, brian@nelsonmusic.com.

Throwback Party's Foam Party: 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, The Granada, 1020 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Tickets: $15-$40.

Grand O' Opry: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25, Ottawa Memorial Auditorium, 301 S. Hickory St., Ottawa. Jim Winters and the 3 Trails West Band will be special guests. Tickets: $10 for everyone age 13 and over. Information: Dale Reese, 214-0013 or grandoopry@gmail.com.

THEATER

"3 Little Pigs": 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, Topeka Civic Theatre, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave. Tickets: $6-$10.

FILM

Lawrence



LIBERTY HALL CINEMA: 644 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Showtimes for Sunday, May 19, through Thursday, May 23.

"Amazing Grace": G, 12:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday; 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 4:15 p.m. Wednesday; 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

"Hail Satan": R, 3:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday; 9:15 p.m. Wednesday; 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

"Tolkien": PG-13, 1 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Sunday; 3:45 p.m., 6:30 p.m and 9:15 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Friday and Saturday showtimes not available at press time.

Tickets: $10 ($9 students with ID; $8 children 11 and younger and seniors 60 and older). Matinee prices (shows before 6 p.m.); $8 ($7 children and seniors). Information: 749-1972, libertyhall.net.

VENUES

Detox 101 Class: 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, Natural Grocers, 5836 S.W. 21st St. There are a million reasons to detox. What’s the best way? Join us for a free class to discover how an effective detox must not only address our exposure to toxins, but also support our body’s daily detoxification functions. Information: 228-9100.

Author Talk — Tony Horwitz: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 23, Liberty Cinema Hall, 644 Massachusetts St., Lawrence.

KU Natural History Museum Event, Discovery Day: Marine Life: 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, May 24, KU Natural History Museum, 1345 Jayhawk Blvd., Lawrence. Discover life under the sea with scientists and students from the Ichthyology Division. Explore museum specimens and engage in hands-on activities about the marine ecosystem. Information: 864-4450.

Exploring the Solar System: Stomp Rockets: 10:30-11 a.m., 1:30-2 p.m. and 3:30-4 p.m. Friday, May 24 and 10:30-11 a.m and 1:30-2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. Have a blast with rockets! Learn how some rockets carry science tools into space and how a special kind of rockets called "sounding rockets" can be used for quick, low-flying scientific missions into space. Then build and launch your own air rockets to help imagine the challenges and triumphs of engineering spacecraft and launching them into the space above our planet. Information: 783-8300.

Friday night Art Tougeau pre-parade pARTy: 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 24, Lawrence Arts Center, 940 New Hampshire St., Lawrence. Information: 843-2787.

Galilean Nights: 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 24, Kansas Museum of History, 6425 S.W. 6th Ave. Join Brenda Culbertson, NASA/JPL Solar System ambassador, and other astronomers to observe Jupiter and the Galilean satellites in the night sky. See what Galileo saw, but do it through the modern equipment provided. You may bring you own telescope. The event is free and open to the public. Will be canceled if skies are cloudy. The museum lobby will be open for restroom use only. Information: 272-8681.

Exploring the Universe: Filtered Light: 10:30-11 a.m. and 1:30-2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. Discover how colored filters can help reveal more about an image, then make and study colorful images of your own. Learn how scientists can use telescopes and other tools to capture and filter different energies of light to study the universe. Information: 783-8300.

Flint Hills Barn Tour: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 25, The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma. A guided bus tour of area barns and other structures. Cost: $26. A buffet lunch will be served at noon, by reservation, for $12.50.

CLUBS

Topeka

ABIGAIL’S GRILL & BAR, 3701 S.W. Plaza Drive: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays. 246-6866.

AJ’S NY PIZZERIA, 1930 S.W. Westport Drive: Trivia Live, presented by Challenge Entertainment, 8 p.m. Thursdays. 861-7000.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 1, 3800 S.E. Michigan: Sundays, doors open 11:30 a.m. with early bird bingo at 1:15 p.m. and regular bingo at 2 p.m., snack bar open at 12:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, early bird bingo at 5:45 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m., snack bar open at 5 p.m. 267-1923.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 400, 3029 N.W. US-24 highway: Mondays and Thursdays, Early bird bingo: 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo: 7 p.m. Food is served at 5:30 p.m. 7-11 p.m. Saturday, May 25, Yesterday. All members and guests welcome. 296-9400.

THE BOOBIE TRAP BAR, 1417 S.W. 6th: Karaoke, Sundays and Wednesdays. 232-9008. Oddfellas/Kemble, 10 p.m. Friday, May 24. Confined in Flesh/Adrift on River Styx/From Blue to Gray, 10 p.m. May 25. www.boobietrapbar.fun.

THE BRASS RAIL TAVERN, 401 N.E. Emmett: Trivia with Katelynn, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Karaoke with Kyle, 9 p.m. Thursdays. 232-3332.

THE BREAK ROOM, 911 S. Kansas Ave.: Friday Night comedy, Fridays. Tickets: $8. Jake Gill, 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23. Tickets: $10. www.breakroomdowntown.com.

THE BURGER STAND, 1601 S.W. Lane: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays; Free pool and ping pong, 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays; Trivia night, 8 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. 783-8900.

CLASSIC BEAN, in Fairlawn Plaza, 2125 S.W. Fairlawn Plaza Drive: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, May 24, Nate Dingman and Guests (Acoustic Variety). 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 25th Thorpe & McElroy (Bluegrass). 271-5005.

THE DUGOUT, 1545 S.W. Fairlawn Road: 8-ball pool tournament, 7:30 p.m., and Karaoke, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 273-8430.

FLAMINGO BAR & GRILL, 2335 N.W. Clay: Big Rick's Karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays, 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays; Rex Karaoke, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays; Karaoke One Night Stand with Patty, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. 783-2881.

GAYLE’S, 600 N.W. Paramore St.: Free Pool, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays; Karaoke with Daren & Randy Live!, 7 p.m. to midnight Mondays. (785) 232-5511.

HOOKAH HOUSE TOPEKA, 1507 S.W. 21st, Suite 201: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Tuesdays; Movie Night, Wednesdays; College Night, Thursdays. Memorial Day Potluck, Friday, May 24. 286-7003.

J&J GALLERY BAR, 917 N. Kansas Ave.: Jars & Jams open mic, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. most Thursdays. Bleed the Victim/Toxic Rim/Demonic Plague, 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23. 581-0689.

THE LAZY TOAD, 5331 S.W. 22nd Place, in Fairlawn Plaza: Texas hold 'Em, 6 and 9 p.m. Monday, May 20, Tuesday, May 21, and Wednesday, May 22; Da’Coots will host Jam Night, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday, May 23; Club Kiss Dance Party, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, May 24, and Saturday, May 25. 272-8623.

NORSEMEN BREWING CO., 830 N. Kansas Ave.: Sunday Fundays, noon to 5 p.m. Yoga & Beer, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25. 783-3999. www.norsemenbrewingco.com.

OLD CHICAGO PIZZA & TAPROOM, 1231 S.W. Wanamaker Road: Trivia Live, presented by Challenge Entertainment, 9 p.m. Tuesdays. 273-5522.

PHILIP BILLARD VFW POST NO. 1650, 3110 S.W. Huntoon: Swinging Country, 7-10 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, Lounge; Karaoke, 7-10 p.m., Friday, May 24, Lounge; Dixie Cadillac, 7-10:30 p.m., May 25, Main Hall. VFW members and their guests. 235-9073.

SKINNY’S SPORTS BAR & GRILL, 4016 S.W. Huntoon: DJ Meets, 10 p.m. Fridays; DJ Mark, 10 p.m. Saturdays; Karaoke with Mark and Matt, 9:30 p.m. Thursdays. 273-1905.

SPECK’S BAR & GRILL, 2105 S.W. Mission Ave.: Sunday Funday Jam, 7 p.m. Sundays, with hosts Charlie Barber and Andrew Barber. 272-9749.

UNCLE BO’S, lower level, Ramada Hotel and Convention Center, 420 S.E. 6th: Big Al and the Heavyweights, 9 p.m. Tickets: $10. Soul Kitchen, 9 p.m. Tickets: $10. Blues society members get $2 discount. Advance tickets available at www.CitySpin.com. 234-4317. www.unclebos.com.

VICTORIA’S, 5011 S.W. Topeka Blvd.: Bike Night with Cleveland Blue, 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22. Lazy Wayne Band with Jordan Ford & Keagan Suitt, 8 p.m. Friday, May 24. Karaoke with Robert T, 9 a.m. Saturday, May 25. 862-0776.

THE WHEEL BARREL, 925 N. Kansas Ave.: Whisk(e)y Education and Fun Night, 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22. 289-6767.

WILD HORSE SALOON, 3249 S.W. Topeka Blvd.: Karaoke with DJ Smurf, 8 p.m. to close Sundays; College Night, Wednesdays, get in free with college ID until 11 p.m.; Free dance lessons, 8 p.m., and free pool, and no cover. Thursdays; Ladies get in free until 10 p.m. 267-3545.

Lawrence

THE BOTTLENECK, 737 New Hampshire: The Moose/Party Fridge/Oxford Remedy, 8 p.m. Thursday, May 24. Lucas Parker Band/3 Son Green, 8 p.m. Friday, May 24. Struggle Jennings/Big Buzz/The Stixxx, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 25. Tickets: $17. www.thebottlenecklive.com.

REPLAY LOUNGE, 946 Massachusetts St.: Karaoke, Mondays and Tuesdays; Open Mic, Wednesdays; Shoebox Money/Oddfellas/The Red and Blues, 9 p.m. Thursday, May 23. DiTrani Brothers, 6 p.m. Friday, May 24. Bando Boys/Y God Y/Lesser Pleasures/Happy Nothing, 10 p.m. Friday, May 24. DJ Joey Chingasos/Kid Computer/The Sluts/Vehicles, 10 p.m. Saturday, May 25. www.replaylounge.com.

Elsewhere

PERRY: HOOKERS ’N’ REELERS, 10772 Perry Park Drive: Bob Kamler Band, 8 p.m. Friday, May 24. 753-6518.