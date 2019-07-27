LAWRENCE



1. Douglas County Fair

When: Monday, July 29, through Saturday, Aug. 3

Where: Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2120 Harper St.

Price: Free

Enjoy a wide range of activities, including concerts, exhibits, tractor pulls and a bull bash. For information: dgcountyfair.com.

TOPEKA

2. 'Madagascar — A Musical Adventure Jr.'

When: Sunday, July 28-Aug. 11

Where: Topeka Civic Theatre, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave.

Price: $6-$10

"Madagascar — A Musical Adventure Jr." follows the "Madagascar" characters as they escape form New York's Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey. For information: https://bit.ly/2JZvza9.

MANHATTAN

3. The Bell Brothers Jazz Duo

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2

Where: Sparrow Specialty Coffee, 1437 Anderson Ave.

Price: Free

Originally from Manhattan, the Bell Brothers play as a piano and saxophone jazz duo. For information: https://bit.ly/2SAiesM.

TOPEKA

4. Last Minute Folk Concert Series: Flagship Romance

When: 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28

Where: Jayhawk Theatre, 720 S.W. Jackson St.

Price: $10 for students, $15 for adults

Flagship Romance, consisting of Shawn Fisher and Jordyn Jackson, are an alternative folk duo. For information: https://bit.ly/2JMt1xc.

ELSEWHERE

5. Paddle Dragoon Creek

When: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3

Where: Carbolyn State Park, Lyndon

Price: Free-$40

Hosted by Topeka's Dirty Girl Adventures, attendees will paddle for about two hours on Dragoon Creek. For information: https://bit.ly/2yadWPy.

TOPEKA

6. Adopt a Pet Yoga

When: 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3

Where: Norsemen Brewing Co., 830 N. Kansas Ave.

Price: $5

Helping Hands Humane Society will bring animals for people to meet while doing yoga. For information: https://bit.ly/2OeY4WJ.

TOPEKA

7. Dog Stars

When: 9-10 a.m., 11-12 a.m., 7-8 p.m.

Where: Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 S.W. 10th Ave.

Price: Free

Famous border collies Joey and Sienna will perform "star-quality" tricks and tell exciting stories about constellations. For information: https://bit.ly/2JOKoNV.

TOPEKA

8. The Cate Brothers

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3

Where: Jayhawk Theatre, 720 S.W. Jackson St.

Price: $20

Singer-songwriter-musician duo Earl and Ernest Cate, from Fayetteville, Ark., became performers of country soul music in the 1960s at clubs and dances in Arkansas. For information: https://bit.ly/2M6Ze45.

TOPEKA

9. The Magic Mike Experience

When: 8 p.m Sunday, July 28

Where: Topeka Sports Cabaret, 4216 N.E. Seward Ave.

Price: $19.95-$34.95

The Magic Mike Experience is an electrifying, high-energy performance showcasing men as they dance, sing and strip in choreographed routines. Must be 21 and older to attend. For information: https://bit.ly/2Szo5id.

MANHATTAN

10. Summer Spanish Wine Series

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, July 29

Where: 324 Speakeasy, 324 Houston St.

Price: $20-$40

Aquam Vinos will walk guests through various regions of Spanish wine, including the Rioja, Bierzo and Requena regions. For information: https://bit.ly/2JOe1z2.