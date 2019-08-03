TOPEKA

1. Crusin’ the Capital Car Show

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10

Where: 12th and Jackson Streets, downtown Topeka

Price: Free to attend, $15-20 registration

This car show is open to all makes, models, years and styles of vehicles. Attendees range from classic muscle cars to vintage roadsters and more. Live entertainment, food trucks and beer gardens will also be available. For information: bit.ly/crusin2019.

LAWRENCE

2. Perseids Meteor Shower Viewing

When: 9 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Aug. 10

Where: Prairie Park Nature Center, 2730 Harper St., Lawrence

Price: $5, must be 8 years or older

The Perseids is one of the best meteor showers to observe, producing up to 60 meteors per hour at their peak. There will also be a short informational talk about the Perseids. For information: bit.ly/Perseids2019.

TOPEKA

3. Blues Beatles

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7

Where: Jayhawk Theatre, 720 S.W. Jackson St.

Price: $25

The Blues Beatles began in 2013 when band member Marcos Viana began playing popular Beatles’ songs with a blue-sy twist. For information: bit.ly/BluesBeatlesTopeka.

TOPEKA

4. Second Saturday Concert Series

When: 7 to midnight Saturday, Aug. 10

Where: The Celtic Fox, 118 S.W. 8th Ave

Price: Free

An outdoor event, Black Top Thunder will be opening the August concert, followed by Chance Encounter. The bands play a mix of country, rock and a little bit of everything in between. For information: bit.ly/2ndSatConcertTopeka.

MANHATTAN

5. Tallgrass Tour Bus: Secrets of Energy

When: 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10

Where: Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 South 3rd St., Manhattan

Price: $20 - 25

Get a behind the scenes tour of the Jeffrey Energy Center, the state’s biggest power plant, and Kansas State University’s Triga Mark II Nuclear Reactor Facility. For information: flinthillsdiscovery.org/377/Tallgrass-Tour-Bus.

TOPEKA

6. Summer Lab Event

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 9 and 10

Where: Kansas Historical Society, 6425 S.W. 6th Ave.

Price: Free

Help process material recovered earlier this summer during the 2019 Kansas Archeology Training Program at the Tobias site in Rice County. You can participate in artifact sorting, water screening and flotation processing. For information: bit.ly/KHSsummerlab19.

ELSEWHERE

7. Tall Corn Festival

When: 4 - 10 p.m. Aug. 9, 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 10, and 8 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m. Aug. 11

Where: Main Street, City Park, Rossville

Price: Free - $15

It’s a weekend full of activities, from slow pitch softball tournaments, free pool parties, corn parades, live music and more. This year’s featured performer is Bart Crow. For information: rcdckansas.com/tall-corn-2019.

TOPEKA

8. Rooftop Summer Concert Series

When: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10

Where: Cyrus Hotel, 920 S. Kansas Ave.

Price: Free to enter, drinks vary

This week’s performers are The Steamboat Bandits, a bluegrass band from Kansas City, Mo. They have arranged many bluegrass standards and create their own music. For information: bit.ly/CyrusSeriesAug10.

LAWRENCE

9. Free State Brewery production tour

When: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10

Where: Free State Brewing Production, 1927 Moodie Road

Price: Free

Enjoy a tour of the production and bottling facility in East Lawrence. If legal drinking age, bring an ID to try samples after the tour. To register: bit.ly/FreeStateAug10.

TOPEKA

10. ‘Singin’ in the Rain’

When: 2 p.m. Aug. 4, 7 p.m. Aug. 8, and 8 p.m. Aug. 9 and 10

Where: Topeka Civic Theatre,

Price: $22.75 - 47.25

It’s the last week of this classic musical, where silent films are turned into ‘talkies.’ A captivating performance, with all your favorite songs. For information: topekacivictheatre.com.