Hey everyone,

This week I want to share my thoughts on a book I have been reading, but I would like to preface this by saying I'm not a book reviewer or critic.

I'm simply a person who loves to read, and when I heard about the release of Megan Phelps-Roper's book "Unfollow: A Memoir of Loving and Leaving the Westboro Baptist Church," I knew I wanted to read it.

For one, it's a piece of Topeka history. Whether your attitude toward the church is one of love, hate or intentional indifference, WBC has made its mark on this city and will be remembered for years to come locally and nationally.

"Unfollow" details Phelps-Roper's life — from growing up in the church to her decision to leave and what happened after her departure. The book also delves into the church's history and the role played by Phelps-Roper's grandfather, Fred Phelps Sr.

For people wanting to gain a better understanding of WBC, this book helps.

Phelps-Roper started picketing, an activity for which WBC became famous, at the age of 5.

She knew nothing else her entire life. I think many of us can relate to that, regardless of what political or religious views or other beliefs may have been instilled in us during our formative years.

Phelps-Roper seemed to be regarded as one of the favorites among the children. Her grandfather considered her "a jewel," according to the book.

The book is so well written that I think you can understand why Phelps-Roper loved the church so much, and why she believed the message it preached was true and right.

Because of that, you also can feel the pain and discomfort she felt when making the decision to leave.

One thing I remember well from talking to Phelps-Roper a few months back was how conflicted she felt the moment she started questioning the church. I think we all have encountered a crossroad in our life that prompts us to start to question everything we have grown up believing.

In the book, Phelps-Roper writes: "I crossed a chasm in that split second, pursuing a thought my mind had never truly imagined and now could never take back. With stark clarity, I understand that whether the church was wrong or right, I was a monster. If we were wrong, then I had spent every day of my life industriously sowing doom, discord and rage to so many — not at the behest of God, but of my grandfather.

"I had wasted my life only to fill others with pain and misery. And if the church was right? Then asking those questions and even beginning to consider their implications was an unforgivable betrayal of everyone I had ever loved and the ideals I'd dedicated my life to defending."

I find that to be a very powerful quote, one many of us can't fathom without being in that position.

It's so easy for us, those considered by Westboro to be outsiders, to think we easily could make a decision like that. But we didn't grow up learning and living these ideals, selected Scriptures and so much more.

It also is important to note that Westboro may not be unlike many other religions, individuals or organizations. Phelps-Roper even says in the book, "Westboro is not unique."

She goes on to discuss how the church's position, while radical and recalcitrant, is a result of common human forces. She came to this conclusion after interacting with people who were part of other religious groups.

"Others with stories like mine have shown me repeatedly that the root of Westboro's ideology — the idea that our beliefs were 'the one true way' — is not by any means limited to Westboro members," Phelps-Roper writes. "In truth, that idea is common, widespread and on display everywhere humans gather, from religious circles to political ones."

I think we have a lot to learn — not only from Phelps-Roper, but from others.

Listening to others' ideas, thoughts and opinions, like Phelps-Roper did on Twitter, can lead us to see things through another lens.

Just because you don't agree with someone doesn't mean you can't show them respect.

