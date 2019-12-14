DANCE

Ballet Midwest Presents "The Nutcracker": 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, Topeka Performing Arts Center, 214 S.E. 8th. Cost: $20. Information: Ticketmaster.

Topeka Swing Dance Class: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, Jayhawk Theater, 720 S.W. 8th Ave. Topeka Swing Dance is offering weekly lessons in two forms of swing dancing: Make Lindy Hop Your Own, Beginner Lindy Hop. They will be followed by 45 minutes of DJ'ed music for practice and social dancing. Cost is $7 per lesson. Information: Taryn Temple, 215-1221 or topekaswingdance@gmail.com.

Dance at Philip Billard VFW Post No. 1650: Arnie and the Arnettes, 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, Lounge; Dixie Cadillacs, 7-10:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, Main Hall. Open to the public.

MUSIC

Music for a Sunday Afternoon: Kings of Swing: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 S.W. 10th Ave. Groove to holiday music with the Kings of Swing, the premiere northeast Kansas 15-piece big band. The Kings of Swing recreate the swinging sounds of many of the notable big bands of the swing era, such as Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Harry James, Les Brown and Benny Goodman. The band features a female and a male vocalist, and varies its music from swing to Latin to waltzes, and even a few rock tunes. Information: 580-4400, ask@tscpl.org.

Acappella Unlimited: 7-11 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, Seaman Community Church, 2036 N.W. Taylor. Looking for new ladies who love to sing. Information: Helen at 836-2320 or acappella.com.

Flint Hills Harmony Sweet Adelines: 6:45-9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, West Side Christian Church, 432 S.W. Lindenwood Ave. Women who love to sing are invited. Chorus directed by Chris Day. Information: 260-0550, flinthillsharmonychorus@gmail.com.

Capital City Barbershop Chorus: 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, West Side Baptist Church, 1008 S.W. 4th St. New members and guests welcome. Information: 273-9514, capitalcitychorusa039@gmail.com or capitalcitychorus.com.

Prairie Winds Flute Choir: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 1724 S.W. Crest Drive. An opportunity to explore small group ensembles. Meet flutists from Topeka and neighboring communities and develop a sense of camaraderie and pride with fellow flutists. Just bring your love of music and an enthusiasm to play.

Grand O' Opry: 6:30 p.m. Ottawa Memorial Auditorium, 301 S. Hickory, Ottawa. Special guests are Duke Mason, Ginelle Esry and Haylie Bagwell. Tickets: $10, only available at the door. Pre-show performance starts at 6:30 p.m., and the Grand O' Opry begins at 7 p.m. Information: Dale Reese, 214-0013 or grandoopry@gmail.com.

The Main Street Opry: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Benew Youth Center, 4th and Main, Tonganoxie. Live country music. Christmas Show. Join us for a fun evening. Special guests Jamie Gumm Malone and Barb Walker with the Main Street Opry Band (Stan Steele, Monty Tatom, Brian “Doc” Lane, Carl Cook and Andy Lindberg), Teresa Steele and Fonda Jo. Tickets: Adults $15, seniors $12, kids 12 and under $5.

THEATER

"A Christmas Story, The Musical": 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Topeka Civic Theater, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave. Tickets: $22.75-$47.25.



"A Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas": 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, TCT Helen Hocker Theater, 700 S.W. Zoo Pkwy. Tickets: $10.

Disney's Frozen Jr.: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Topeka Civic Theatre, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave. Tickets: $22.75-$47.25.

Kansas Ballet & Topeka Symphony Orchestra Present: The Nutcracker: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Topeka Performing Arts Center, 214 S.E. 8th. Cost: $28. Information: Ticketmaster.

FILM

Lawrence

LIBERTY HALL CINEMA: 644 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Showtimes for Sunday, Dec. 15, through Thursday, Dec. 19.

"The Aeronauts": 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 2:15 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. Thursday.

"JoJo Rabbit": 4 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. Sunday; 6:45 p.m. Monday; 4 p.m. Tuesday; 9 p.m. Wednesday.

"Parasite": 1:20 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Sunday; 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday; 9 p.m. Tuesday; 4 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Friday and Saturday showtimes not available at press time.

Tickets: $10 ($9 students with ID; $8 children 11 and younger and seniors 60 and older). Matinee prices (shows before 6 p.m.); $8 ($7 children and seniors). Information: 749-1972, libertyhall.net.

VENUES

Mixed Media for Adults: 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, and 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. This class is especially designed for adult art enthusiasts of any skill level. Whether you are an interested beginner or a seasoned practitioner, this course will allow you to explore a wide variety of art making techniques and enjoy the companionship of fellow art lovers. Each month of this class will be themed around specific topics, techniques and materials.

Artistic Techniques for Teens: 4:30-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. This class was specifically devised to equip students with a wealth of different artistic techniques and approaches using a variety of different tools and media. Each month the class will be themed around specific topics, techniques, and materials. The weekly class fee of $25 covers professional instruction, use of studio space and use of supplies. There is a $10 discount when paying for the entire month on or before the first week of class.

Preschoolers in the Flint Hills: A Long Drive: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. 3rd St., Manhattan. Preschool-age children (ages 3-5) begin discovering the wonder of the Flint Hills where they live, but look beyond the city limits in their exploration. Every session includes a story time, snack and themed craft or activity. Over 100 years ago, Kansas started to fill up with covered wagons and travelers from far away. If you moved to a new place, what would you bring with you? Let's pack the wagon and go on an adventure. Pre-registration is required. Information: 587-2726.

I Love to Draw!: 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. For ages 7-12. Each week students will have the opportunity to create a new projects that will allow them to to learn a new drawing skill or experiment with a different drawing tool. In addition, they will get to make new friends with others kids their age who also love to draw.

School’s Out Snow Science: 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. Drift in to learn all about the science of snow! Create natural ice ornaments to decorate the Outdoor Classroom at 11:30 and erupt snow volcanoes at 2:30. Information: 783-8300, marketing@kansasdiscovery.org.

Galimotos Toy Making: 10:30-11 a.m. and 1:30-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. Galimotos are African toys, usually cars, bicycles and other moving objects, made from recycled wire and found objects. Kansas City Young Audiences Teaching Artist Paige Ahlenius will lead a galimotos-making workshop. Information: 783-8300.