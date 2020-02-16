Gayle Ann Lee will celebrate her 85th birthday Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Gayle Ann was born to Lennie and Etta Grace on a small farm near Ada. She graduated from Minneapolis High School.

She married Merlin Lee on May 12, 1955. They lived most of their married lives on a farm near Tescott. They celebrated 50 years of marriage before Merlin passed away in September 2005.

To this union three children were born, Leah Beth Drouhard, Bob Lee and Darryl “D.D.” Lee, followed by five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Gayle Ann’s family would like to honor her on this milestone occasion with a card shower. Birthday cards and notes can be sent to her at Ottawa County Hospital Long Term Care Unit, Room 201, 215 E. Eighth St., Minneapolis, KS 67467.