Today’s Birthday (02/20/20). Career advancement flows naturally this year. Your team wins with steady practice and coordination. Get into community action this winter, before resolving an amorous complication and that leads to a hot romantic finale. Next winter brings domestic changes and career blast-off. Follow your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Together, you’re a powerful community force. Discuss a shared vision and coordinate actions. Adapt to unforeseen circumstances. Connect and hold on. Support each other.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Share a dream or vision with a strong professional team and you’re unbeatable. You can adapt to unexpected circumstances. Inspire others and pull together.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Explore a subject you’ve been dreaming about. Discipline with planning and preparation pays off. Stick to basics and fundamentals before advancing. Discover a hidden truth.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Confirm intuition with facts and data, especially regarding family or shared finances. Changes necessitate budget revisions. You can see the way forward. Make practical moves.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Fortune follows disciplined collaborative efforts. You can see the prize that you and your partner have been working for. Strengthen foundational elements. Build bridges.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — All that physical practice is beginning to pay off. Luck shines on your dream. Take practical steps to achieve a milestone. The prize is yours.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You can see a path to realize a long-term, heartfelt vision or dream. Go for substance over symbolism. Use your creativity. Grow what you love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Household matters need attention. Make repairs. Consider long-range plans. Get inventive to find creative, cost-effective solutions. Find new purpose for something you already have.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially clever and creative. Write your discoveries. Edit carefully and double-source public statements. Diplomacy can resolve a challenge. Find areas of common connection.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You can make good money. It may require making a mess or overcoming an obstacle. Things could get chaotic. Get terms in writing. Collaborate.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — A personal ambition takes focus. New possibilities entice you to pursue something long-desired. Take charge for positive results. Energize a hot opportunity.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Peaceful meditation illuminates hidden thoughts, perks and motivations. An insight provides freedom from endless repetition. Envision a perfect outcome. You can choose your path.