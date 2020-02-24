Dear Amy: I am a woman in my mid-50s. I had a brief, miserable marriage in my 30s (no children), and have been happily single ever since.

“Jack” is 60, was married for his entire adult life, and has two grown kids. He thought his marriage was happy, but his wife just left one day, moving halfway across the country. (I knew them both before this happened.) After their divorce, Jack and I started dating.

Jack is loving and considerate. We have a wonderful life with fulfilling jobs, a great circle of friends, and shared hobbies. His children and their spouses have welcomed me with open arms. We talk through differences like rational people. We’ve purchased a house together. I could not imagine a better relationship!

Still, my self-esteem has taken some hits. Jack did not choose to end his marriage, and being aware that he would prefer to be with his ex makes me feel like I’m the consolation prize. Jack has never said anything about it, but it’s something I’m aware of.

Also, for some reason that he is unwilling to discuss, Jack does not want to be intimate. We had a few encounters early in our relationship solely because he wanted to please me. Whenever I bring up the subject, he just says he’s more interested in companionship (yet he loves movies or TV shows that show a little skin).

Is a lack of sexual intimacy common in relationships between older people?

Or is it because he wants to be with his ex-wife?

I’m OK with never having sex, as long as it’s not a sign that there is something bigger missing in our relationship. — Confusedly Celibate

Dear Celibate: You say that you and “Jack” talk through your differences like rational human beings.

I don’t relish poking holes in your happiness, but ... Jack lets you assume that he would prefer his ex. He frames his marriage as having ended out of the blue. He won’t have sex with you, and won’t discuss it with you.

Has it occurred to you that this behavior might have contributed to his wife’s choice to leave?

Libido does drop for some people as they age, but it hasn’t dropped for you and no — I do not think it is the norm for people in this age group to be celibate. There is nothing wrong with choosing celibacy or living a celibate life. But you didn’t choose it. He did.

True intimacy entails being courageous enough to let yourself be loved through your weakest, weirdest, or more challenging moments. Intimacy starts with talking, disclosing, listening and responding honestly.

If your relationship was in the right place, your self-esteem would not take such hits. You have the right to ask questions and engage in honest conversations. If your guy can’t (or won’t) engage with you in this way, then you’ll have a tough choice to make.

Dear Amy: I’ve been in a bridge club for over 10 years (12 members). We get together about once a month.

Prior to the last couple of years, the host provided dinner and drinks. It was great! You had a night off and enjoyed someone else’s hospitality and cooking.

When it was your turn to host, you repaid the favor.

In the last few years, this has become more of a “potluck” evening. The problem is — the same few people seem to be bringing the pots! I often bring an enticing, creative dish, only to have someone else bring a bottle of sparkling water or nothing.

Is there a way to even the workload among us, without pointing fingers and hurting feelings? — A Bridge Too Far

Dear Bridge: Yes. The way to work this out is to talk about it as a group. You can say, “Our bridge dinner was great while it lasted, but do we want to transition away from the dinner and into something else?” Bringing snacks, desserts, or just sharing beverages might be the collective choice.

Dear Amy: “Survivor” endured terrible childhood abuse, and wanted to confront a woman who had bullied her as a child.

This sentence is pure gold: “’Letting sleeping dogs lie’ is not the answer for you, because, for you, the dogs never sleep. These memories still pace and stalk and threaten to pounce.”

Thank you for helping this survivor — and millions of others — with less than 100 words. — Grateful

Dear Grateful: I’ve received an outpouring a support for this answer, and I genuinely appreciate it.