Today’s Birthday (02/27/20). Career achievements abound this year. Coordination, organization and collaboration are your winning combo. Teamwork leads to victory, before summer romance and professional passions shift directions to new levels of fun and love with family. Next winter’s domestic changes motivate professional breakthroughs. Connect to grow.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Follow your heart. Wait for better conditions to advance a personal project. Notice a way around a barrier. Make repairs and upgrades. Passion inspires action.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider the emotional undercurrent. Rest and wait for developments before making your move. Consider potential barriers and plan alternative routes. Recharge patiently.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Don’t get frustrated by a team challenge. An obstacle blocks progress. Proceed with caution. Avoid extra expense or hassle. Use your practical resources.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Slow for a professional hurdle. Reaffirm commitments and connections. Weigh the pros and cons of a strategic decision. Don’t overextend. Build bridges for rising influence.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider potential problems with the itinerary. Postpone unnecessary deviations. Monitor traffic and conditions. Adjust your route as you go. Adapt to breaking news.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Don’t let an unexpected expense throw you off your stride. Keep your momentum. Continue to generate valuable contributions to shared accounts.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — You and your partner can navigate an obstacle. Check internal gauges. Work through changes together. Abandon a worn-out perspective. Keep an open mind.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Proceed with caution. Your health and physical energy benefit from deep rest, regular routines and good food. Mitigate the effects of a disruption.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — A romantic challenge takes a new twist. Stay graceful under pressure. Maintain a mystery. Stifle rebellious tendencies. Keep your cool despite rising heat.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Home could get chaotic. Make repairs or improvements to handle a blockage. Planning pays off. Your greatest strength is love. Find solutions to support family.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Don’t make assumptions. Do the homework and reassess the situation. Take time to clarify misunderstandings or crossed wires. Connect and network for greater impact.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Stay in communication to navigate a financial challenge. Profitable efforts benefit from clarification. Stick to simple measures. Don’t overextend. Stay in action.