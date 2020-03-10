Lenten Luncheons are being served each Wednesday until Easter in Pratt, part of an annual ecumenical tradition at the United Methodist Church.

Area churches are responsible for leadership each week, as well as for food, which is served at 11:45 a.m. each week, follow by a program at approximately 12:20 p.m.

“These hour-long ecumenical gatherings provide an opportunity to join together in Christian fellowship and spiritual growth,” said Karen Lemon, pastor of the All Saints Episcopal Church of Pratt.

A free-will offering is taken at each service to benefit the Hope Center in Pratt.

Lent began the last Wednesday in February with what is called Ash Wednesday. Catholics and some other faiths put ashes on their foreheads to signify repentance and confession of sins, as well as devotion to God.

The season of Lent is supposed to be a time of intense devotion, of spiritual reflection, and getting ready for Easter.

For Ash Wednesday last week in Pratt, All Saints Epsicopal & the Latter Day Saints churches of Pratt provided leadership.

On Wednesday, March 4, the United Methodist Church was responsible.

The Hope Center provides leadership on March 11, followed by the Presbyterian Church on March 18.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Pratt will lead the services on March 25. And Ascension Lutheran takes their turn April 1.

The last Lenten Luncheon in on April 10, Good Friday, led by Trinity Evangelical Church.

Easter celebrations are planned in many of Pratt’s 32 churches for Sunday, April 12, 2020, when Christians around the world recognize the resurrection of Jesus Christ.