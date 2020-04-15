Today’s Birthday (04/15/20). Enjoy your career blastoff this year. Work closely with talented teams. Summer trips could change direction with all roads leading to home and family. Take advantage of changing markets before winter creative challenges lead you toward bold discoveries. Expand the heart factor at work for great reward.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Friends provide essential support with an unexpected change. Experience pays off. Share support and adapt together. Get creative with long-term challenges. Offer what you can.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Career opportunities flow through your networks. Keep communication channels open. Share support where you can. The completion of a project opens time for something new.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — An obstacle may block the road. Reassess the situation. Communication unlocks many doors. Find another way to get where you want to go.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Changes necessitate budget revisions. Travel or transportation delays could alter your cash flow rate and velocity. Confirm intuition with data. Collaborate on solutions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate and strategize with your partner to manage a challenge. Keep your cool. Focus on short-term essentials. Collaborate and pull together for the common good.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Physical action gets results. Don’t push past a limitation or risk accidents. Talk with respected coaches for effective treatments and strategies. Make new promises.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy time with people you love. An obstacle may block the action. Change plans to adapt. Communication is your lucky key.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Domesticity proves seductive. Savor lounging with family, sharing something delicious. Reduce stress or worry at home; hunker down with a great story and food.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get into creative projects. Stick to what you know works, for now. Practice your skills and talents. Polish your communications with powerful words and images.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — You can resolve a financial challenge. Monitor the budget and stay in communication with partners, vendors and creditors. Discipline pays off. Thank your team.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Personal circumstances could change, requiring quick action. Take charge for the result you want. Get help when needed. Avoid risky business. Pamper yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Allow yourself time to process a transition or change. Enjoy nostalgic reflection. Indulge your favorite rituals. Meditate on the outcomes you would love to see.