Thayer & Kay (Thompson) Smith, celebrate 60 years of marriage April 17. The couple was married in Pratt in 1960.

Together they have four children: Alison (Rick LaRose, Ellsworth), Jerilyn McCann (Hutchinson), Tamara (Jeff Debey, Garnett), and Yvonda (Randy Freeman, Balko, OK). The couple has resided in Ellsworth for 50 years.

Thayer was a surveyor for Van Gundy and Associates in Ellsworth for 21 years, and then with Kirkham Michael and Associates, for 16 years. He retired in 2006 as the Vice President. Kay devoted 37 years to her family and home as a homemaker, before going to work for Duckwalls. She retired as the Operations Manager for ALCO in 2005. Thayer still enjoys golfing several times a week and Kay is an avid crafter.

Please join us in celebrating an amazing 60 years of marriage with a card shower. Cards can be mailed to: Thayer & Kay Smith 1204 Prospect Ellsworth, KS 67439.