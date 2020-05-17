Today’s Birthday (05/17/20). Discover valuable skills, resources and tricks this year. Focus on professional growth. Adapt a shared venture to changing summer circumstances, expanding communication and connection. Find income in a completely different direction, motivating a shared winter effort that fills your collective coffers. Profit through what you’re learning.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re getting stronger. Make plans for long-term gain. Apply dedicated energy to personal projects, and they flourish. You can find what you need. Follow rules.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — It’s emotion versus reason. Find ways to do what you love. Make plans to adapt to new circumstances. Creative projects satisfy. Rest and imagine possibilities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Share what you’re learning. Teamwork wins. Your friends are there for you. Profit from connection, collaboration and communication. Play your part in a larger game.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Career opportunities are available. Beneficial developments open new doors. Polish your presentation and prepare for inspection. Dress for success. You’ve got this.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand boundaries. Explore new cultures, flavors and ideas. Take advantage of a lucky break. Do the homework for best results. You’re learning valuable tricks.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discover hidden resources. Tally up what you’ve got, and revise budgets to cover what’s needed. Together you can generate positive cash flow. Focus on basics.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your partner has great ideas. Dedication and focused action grows a creative project to new heights. Do the work that nobody sees. Support each other.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Focus on your physical moves. Practice makes perfect. Set big goals and keep your promises. Get coaching from someone you respect. Polish your work.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Relax and find fun ways to ease tension and stress. Games, hobbies and sports are entertaining. Creative projects flourish with attention. Connect with people you love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Domestic projects provide satisfying results. Decisions made now can have long-lasting consequences. Learn new arts or practice old ones. Get family involved. Create something delicious.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Research, edit and analyze data. Disciplined efforts pay off. Plan and outline what you want to say. Take advantage of a lucky opportunity.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Lay profitable plans. Build the infrastructure to support your lucrative idea. Look for new opportunities and create structures to take advantage. Invest in success.