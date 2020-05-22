Robert and Eddie Hiebert to celebrate 60th anniversary

Tickets have been canceled for their planned 60th anniversary dinner and show aboard the General Jackson Showboat. Instead the Hieberts will be admiring their COVID-19 hairdos and masks at the rural Abilene home they built together after they retired.

Robert Hiebert and Eddie Madsen were married June 1, 1960, at the First Mennonite Church in Hillsboro. Robert was a counselor in the Abilene and Salina Schools and at Central Kansas Mental Health Center. Eddie was the secretary at Abilene’s Garfield School for 25 years.

Together as "Hieberts Dulcimers Et cetera," they provided over 1,700 music performances in 17 states and in Canada and Japan.

Cards are welcome at 2585 Fair Road, Abilene, Kansas 67410.