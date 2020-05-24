Today’s Birthday (05/24/20). Shared ventures expand this year. Adapt your explorations for shifting conditions. Provide mutual support for your partner this summer, before new assignments and income engage. Switch directions with joint accounts. Introspection leads to personal insight this winter, inspiring flowering romance and partnership. Collaborate and grow together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Household issues require attention. Communication untangles a disagreement. Contribute to a miracle. Clean a mess or make repairs. Home improvement projects flourish.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Get the word out about what you’re up to. invite participation, share resources and make valuable connections. Learn what you need to know.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Communication, networking and planning lay the practical infrastructure for income growth. Collect testimonials of your work and share. Let people know what you can provide.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially powerful. Focus on practical priorities to advance a personal project. Imagine perfection. Pamper yourself to soothe sensitivities and reduce stress. You’ve got this.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Finish old projects to clear space for what you’re imagining. File, sort and organize. Contemplate desired results and lay the groundwork. Meditate for clarity.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Friends are a big help. Connect to advance shared goals. Let others know what’s needed. Provide what you can. Share resources and support community collaboration.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re attracting attention. Someone influential notices your good work. Maintain velocity and smile for the camera. Prioritize practical matters. Rely on personal connections.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expand your territory. Explore perspectives and views. Adapt to challenging circumstances with innovative ideas and new techniques. Make long-distance connections online. Learn new tricks.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Review financial facts and data. Stick with basic truths. Collaborate to grow shared accounts. A partner can get through where you can’t. Choose privacy over publicity.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Listen closely to your partner’s view. Communication opens new avenues. Do more research before launching your project. Make quiet inroads. Share dreams and possibilities.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Don’t overdo things. Demand for your work rises. Maintain regular exercise, health and fitness routines despite everything else. Nurture your physical energy.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Family comes first. Maintain patience and an open mind. Communication allows you to process changes. Care for children, elders and pets. Discover unexpected beauty.