Today’s Birthday (05/25/20). Expand through profitable collaboration this year. Monitor and revise travel and educational plans with changes. Overcome a partnership obstacle this summer, for a lucrative income surge. Make changes with family accounts. Winter’s personal epiphany leads to fresh collaboration and even romance. Coordinate and grow together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Clean a mess at home. Take advantage of beneficial conditions to make a long-desired improvement. Track expenses carefully. Actions go further than expected.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Edit communications well before submission. Keep up with the latest news and information. Listen to diverse views. Connect with a wider network.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on sales and marketing. Provide excellent services and generate income despite obstacles. Action can get unexpected benefits. Find financial backing.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Take care of personal matters. Navigate a barrier or roadblock. Take advantage of a spontaneous opportunity. You’re especially sensitive. Pamper yourself with nurturing rituals.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Keep a philosophical or spiritual outlook. Meditation provides peace of mind. Savor silence and private contemplation. Slow down and imagine the results you’d love.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends, despite challenges. Spontaneous opportunities call you to action. Share ideas, information and resources. Support each other and play your role.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — A professional spotlight shines your way. Work with your team to overcome challenging logistics. Save caustic comments for later. Provide encouragement, motivation and support.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Investigate and explore without traveling. Find new ways to make long-distance connections. Discover tricks, tools and techniques. Learn through the perspective of another.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Review budgetary priorities. A lack of funding threatens plans. Communicate to adapt to an unexpected development. Spending may be required to fix what’s broken.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Negotiate and compromise with your partner. Refine plans. Adapt to recent changes. Pull together and collaborate to save time and energy. It could get romantic.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Get expert feedback before making important decisions around your work, health and fitness. The pace is picking up. Strengthen the basics. Reinforce core elements.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Love finds a way to get around barriers or obstacles. Overcome fears with support from loved ones. Someone attractive finds you charming.