Today’s Birthday (06/10/20). Grow financial strength together this year. Build and grow your educational foundations with steady practice. Solve a puzzle with your partner for a gushing income. Taking a joint venture down a new road this summer inspires introspective planning that lays ground for flowering romance. You’re building something beautiful.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Adapt to an unexpected team change. Handle basic responsibilities to support your shared endeavor. Experience proves especially useful. Others appreciate your efforts. Collaborate.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Take charge to navigate an unscheduled change at work. A professional opportunity is worth pursuing. Develop options that move your heart. Strengthen infrastructure.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Watch for a pitfall with your investigation. Stay flexible and look sharp. Expand your understanding of a subject you love. Indulge your intellectual curiosity.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A financial obstacle confronts a shared venture. Gather basic information. Find creative ways to conserve resources. Check intuition with data. Collaborate to adapt.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Together you can manage this challenge. Your discipline is admirable. Put aside the small stuff and focus on shared priorities. Love is your superpower.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize physical health and vitality. Follow rules and guidelines carefully. Get support when needed. Slow to avoid accidents. Meditate to reduce stress or anxiety. Recharge.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Romantic ideals don’t always match reality. A challenge affects your inner circle. Things could get awkward. Maintain a sense of humor. Relax and unwind.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Focus on household matters. Order supplies and materials. Budget carefully. Delays and obstacles could hinder a home improvement project. Find creative solutions using stuff you have.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Keep communication channels flowing despite breakdowns or delays. Others appreciate your steady efforts. Follow rules, directions and instructions carefully. Take notes. Research for solutions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Stay in action. Despite obstacles, you can generate positive cash flow. Keep fulfilling obligations and performing services. Get terms in writing. Get support when needed.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Use your confidence to propel a personal project. Determination and perseverance get through. Avoid risky business or expensive distractions. Take action for what you love.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Contemplate your next moves. Revise long-term plans for current realities. Routine provides strength. Peaceful privacy feeds your spirit. Assess this interesting moment. Keep a diary.