Today’s Birthday (06/27/20). This year favors collaboration between you and a partner. Coordinate and budget carefully for steady growth. A summer personal power phase propels your romance to new heights. Winter reflection allows you to process changes for a revitalizing physical energy surge. Share the load, rewards and passions.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration flows. Sign contracts, agreements and papers. You’re spurred into action for about two months, with Mars in your sign. Focus on personal development.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Your work and health flower. Sort, file and organize, with Mars in Aries. Clean closets, drawers and the garage. Revise your environment to support current needs.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with people you love. Your team is especially hot. Begin a collaborative action phase, with Mars in Aries. Together, anything’s possible.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Face career challenges over the next month and a half. Push to advance, with Mars in Aries. Learn from the competition. Adapt to new markets.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect with your networks. Share resources. It’s easier to go farther faster, with Mars in Aries. Make great advances over the next six weeks. Explore.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Get into a six-week financially creative phase, with Mars in Aries. Negotiate win-win deals. Review and revise the budget. You have a golden touch.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Energize your collaboration. Compromise, negotiate and work in partnership over six weeks, with Mars in Aries. Get into a powerful and productive groove together.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Physical action gets results. Begin an intense six-week work phase, with Mars in Aries. Exercise energizes your health. Stretch and practice. Prioritize good food and rest.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Mars in Aries inspires passion and romance over the next six weeks. Actions speak louder than words. Prioritize special moments with the ones you love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Begin a six-week home improvement phase, with Mars in Aries. Improve your living conditions. Apply physical efforts to renovation. Organize for efficiency.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Get the word out over the next six weeks, with Mars in Aries. Share your message. Publish, broadcast and promote. Write your masterpiece.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to increase cash flow, with Mars in Aries. Don’t spend more than you have! Divert income to savings. Take advantage of a lucrative surge.