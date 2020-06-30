Today’s Birthday (06/30/20). Together you’re unbeatable this year. Coordinate steady dedication for shared financial growth. Summer brings a personal breakthrough that inspires a shift with a partnership. Getting into a quiet phase this winter energizes your health and fitness practices. Collaboration deepens your connection to new levels.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Expect the unexpected with shared financial ventures. Keep an open mind. Another can get through where you can’t. A long shot can pay off.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Temporary confusion distracts. Discover surprising benefits to unexpected interruptions with your partner. Intuition dictates timing. Words and action align. Allow emotions to catch up.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Your work is in demand. Slow for obstacles. The possibility of technical error is high. Schedule carefully to guard time for exercise and well-being.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — A romantic opportunity is worth discussing and pursuing. Obstacles could block your way. Find creative solutions in conversation. Enjoy spontaneous fun with someone attractive.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Creativity earns a leadership role. Make a domestic upgrade. Push ahead despite challenges. Get durable quality materials. When in doubt, choose the real thing.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Avoid automatic responses, especially the kind you regret later. Present your argument tactfully. Don’t be hasty. Follow a wise relation’s advice and express your appreciation.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Invest in your business. Make sure you have the right equipment for the job. A disruption causes complications. Intuition rings like a bell. Adapt.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You can get what you need. Don’t take disruption, chaos or interruption personally. Inventiveness, creativity and inspiration come easily. Expect the unexpected. Look sharp.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — You’re drawn to private, peaceful settings. Discover an epiphany when least expected. A brilliant insight shatters an illusion. Postpone expansion. Meditate on the road ahead.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Brainstorm with your team for creative solutions. Ask questions. Listen to feedback and intuition. Heed an excellent idea from a friend. Share your knowledge and inspiration.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — The financial situation could seem unstable. First assess what’s needed. Something you’ve been holding rises in value. Imagination solves a professional challenge.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — News from afar gets your imagination going. Explore new concepts and techniques. Unusual ideas provide solutions. Share your wit and wisdom with a wider circle.