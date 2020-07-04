Today’s Birthday (07/04/20). Fortune favors collaboration this year. Disciplined coordination pays in spades. Expect changes with social plans. Imagine future adventures. Summer brings personal glory, before navigating partnership challenges. A quiet winter phase lets you process and recharge, energizing your health and vitality. Build and grow together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Finish projects before beginning another professional phase. The Full Moon Eclipse tonight highlights a career shift. Pivot and adjust over six months. Postpone big decisions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — An exploration changes course. The Full Moon Eclipse tonight illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with concepts. Learn from a master.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — The stakes seem high with this Capricorn Lunar Eclipse. Change directions with shared finances over six months. Reconfigure. Adapt. Work out this phase together.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Reach a turning point with a partnership under this Capricorn Eclipse. Compromise for shared commitments. Adjust to plan changes. Adapt your collaboration together.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Begin a six-month physical health and fitness phase upon reaching a roadblock. Review and revamp skills and practices under this Full Moon Eclipse. Nurture yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor, with tonight’s Capricorn Eclipse. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives for another view.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Make domestic repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Changes require adaptation under the Lunar Eclipse in Capricorn. Begin a six-month home and family phase.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Start a new chapter. A new six-month phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Eclipse. Shift the direction of your research.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Reach a turning point with income and finances. You can find profitable opportunities over two weeks under the Capricorn Eclipse. Generate positive cash flow.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — A challenge redirects you. This Lunar Eclipse in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities privately. Balance old responsibilities with new. Consider dreams, past and future. This Capricorn Eclipse illuminates a transition. Begin an introspective six-month phase.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — This Eclipse illuminates social changes. Navigate community transitions. Friends come and go in your community. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings. Open new doors.