Today’s Birthday (07/12/20). Intertwine roots with your partner this year. Strengthen foundations for shared blooming. Adapt research for social changes. Personal glory this summer inspires overcoming a partnership hurdle. Settle into a quiet, restful winter to energize the power of your physical performance. Together, you can realize the impossible.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Advance personal causes. Family communications clarify, with Mercury direct. Collaborate and strategize. Share your visions. Determine domestic improvements. Clean up messes and resolve irritations.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — It’s easier to learn and express, with Mercury direct. Creative efforts leap forward. Sign papers, post and publish your views. Communicate and connect.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — It’s easier to discuss money. Financial transactions flow better, with Mercury direct in Cancer. Confusion diminishes noticeably. A barrier dissolves. Make deals and bargains.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — It’s easier to clear up misunderstandings, with Mercury direct in your sign. Serve as translator for others who don’t get each other. Listen powerfully.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Words and traffic flow better, with Mercury direct. Articulate your feelings privately. Review experiences and memories. Keep a journal, make plans and strategies.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Communication barriers evaporate. Team coordination comes together naturally now that Mercury is direct. Background noise quiets and you can hear each other again.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Negotiate, collaborate and network. It’s easier to advance professionally, with Mercury direct in Cancer. Brainstorming gets more productive and creative again. Discuss possibilities. Develop opportunities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — It’s easier to travel and launch, with Mercury direct. Traffic flows better. Make exciting educational connections. You can get your message out to a wider circle.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Buy, sell and discuss finances. Money, invoices and payments flow with greater ease now that Mercury’s direct. There’s less confusion. Sign contracts and negotiate deals.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Partnership misunderstandings diminish. Communications clarify naturally, with Mercury direct. It’s easier to persuade, compromise and reach consensus. Talk about shared passions. Brainstorm and collaborate.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A physical obstacle dissolves. It’s easier to concentrate and communicate, with Mercury direct for three months. Traffic flows with greater ease. Discover health solutions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Get creative. Practice the art of seduction. Share passions, possibilities and enthusiasm. It’s easier to express your feelings, with Mercury direct. Listen to your muses.