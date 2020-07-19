Today’s Birthday (07/19/20). Together, you’re invincible this year. Partnership with coordinated teamwork wins. Learn unexpected new tricks. Self-discovery illuminates the summer, leading to a positive change for you and your partner. A quiet, introspective winter nurtures your health and work for new energy. Support each other.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Talk with family about the domestic changes you’d love to see. Dreamy results are possible. Review plans and research options in detail.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Reach out to reinforce connections and communication channels. Share news, resources and information. Help others find each other. Participate in a larger conversation.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Brilliant ideas lead to lucrative opportunities. Get creative. Provide products and services that fill a niche demand. Share and coordinate distribution of resources.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re the star for the next phase. The spotlight shines your way; take advantage to promote a personal cause. Find easy ways to amplify your contribution.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take the high road. Restore integrity where missing. Recharge before attempting to take care of everyone. Peace and tranquility restores. Enjoy special rituals.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Friends benefit your heart and health. Support each other. Participate with a community effort, especially if you’re feeling alone. Love makes the world go around.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your work is gaining respect. Investigate a career opportunity and imagine the potential. A dreamy assignment offers exciting connections. Smile and respond in the affirmative.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Consider cultural views outside of your own. Try on new ideas and ways of thinking. Learn through exploration and investigation. Study to expand your horizons.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Resources are available for shared ventures. It may require applications, paperwork and dedication. Stay in communication and cooperate for common gain. Profit through collaboration.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Find thoughtful ways to let your partner know how much you care. Provide support. Small gestures go a long way. Weave romance from thin air.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Get moving! Physical action gets results. Exercise clears your head and keeps your body energized. You’re growing stronger. Keep practicing for strength and endurance.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Love, art and beauty provide soul food. Creativity and inventiveness arise from curiosity or necessity. Enjoy games, sports and hobbies, romance and family fun.