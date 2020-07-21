Today’s Birthday (07/21/20). Expand and grow your collaboration this year. Focused, coordinated efforts earn outsize results. Changes require adaptation. Score a new personal record this summer, before resolving a partnership plot twist. Winter rest builds your strength and energizes your physical performance. Love is your superpower.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Romantic plans could take an unexpected twist. Even with breakdowns, others are willing to help. Connect anew. Intuition boosts insight. Create something beautiful.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Work closely with your partner. You don’t have to share everything, but listen. Avoid travel, expense or hassle. Invest in your family with love.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Your persuasive arts and skills with communication can get past formidable barriers. Use gentle pressure rather than force. Charm and inform. Get the word out.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Avoid risky business and focus on generating stable income. Pay attention to your intuition. Postpone travel for now. You can find what you need.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on a personal project. Changes affect your circumstances in unexpected ways. What you thought was stable now seems shaky. Prioritize practicalities.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Don’t let circumstances get you down. Focus on rest, growth and development. Replenish your reserves. Your intuition seems strong and sensitive. Seek peace.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — A team effort comes together. Participate to advance a shared cause. Distractions abound. Help out and be richly rewarded. Together, you’re more powerful.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially persuasive and creative. Navigate an unexpected professional situation. Come up with a solution that works for everyone. Your work is gaining attention.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Set your goals high and explore new educational horizons. Your curiosity helps you stay nimble. Investigate and explore your latest fascination. Research and write.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Review family accounts. Chaos and confusion abound. Financial surprises require adaptation. Shift and revise to suit new markets. Coordinate to save. Conserve resources.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Together, you’re a formidable team. Collaborate to adapt to unforeseen circumstances. Get creative. Coordinate your response. Rely on each other to meet the objective.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take a walk to clear your mind. Fresh air and sunshine lighten your spirit. Prioritize your health, energy and work. Take special time for yourself.