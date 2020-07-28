Today’s Birthday (07/28/20). This year benefits your health, work and fitness. Practice with steady discipline for outsize results. Expect market and industrial surprises. Summer insights inspire a shift with health and fitness. Adapt to social barriers this winter, before discovering new love. Get your heart pumping.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to unplanned financial conditions. A profitable opportunity can have long-term benefits. Keep strengthening basic structural elements. Focus to grow family savings.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to adapt to changes. Long-lasting benefits flow through a joint venture. Work together for valuable results. Follow plans made earlier. Rely on strong partners.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Navigate surprises around health and wellness. Benefit over the long-term from exercise and healthy routines. Eat the best food you can. Rest deeply.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Unscheduled interruptions disrupt your love life. Patience serves you well. Romance arises in conversation. Express your admiration and respect. Someone makes your heart skip a beat.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep domestic systems functioning. Something you’ve long dreamed about becomes available. Organize and clean. Prepare and research for a satisfying improvement. Get long-lasting quality materials.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — A difficult situation is making you stronger. You’re amazingly creative and productive right now. Write and express your view. Sketch out your ideas.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of favorable conditions for profits. An old dream comes back into view. Keep your customers satisfied. Provide excellent services. Generate positive cash flow.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Pamper yourself with time for your own passions. Savor a walk outside or a workout. Try a new style or look. Savor hot water and soap.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Revise long-term plans for recent changes. Peaceful contemplation leads to an inspiring vision. Take notes. Craft a new mission statement. Breathe deeply and relax.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Cooperate with your community. Support a shared cause. Enjoy a connection with friends you haven’t seen in a while. Share resources, allies and connections.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Your courage makes the difference, especially at work. Associates see a great opportunity. Collaborate to take advantage. Prepare for a professional lucky break.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Explore options. Your investigation bears fruit. You’re making a good impression. A referral gets you past the red tape. Keep your objectives in mind.