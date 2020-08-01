Today’s Birthday (08/01/20). Physical action gets results this year. Refine plans and adapt regular routines and practices to grow stronger. Summer inspiration leads to a shift in a healthier direction. Community changes this winter lead to a sweet romance and family phase. Strengthen your heart power.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Find solutions for professional challenges. The status quo gets turned upside down, illuminating a power issue. Don’t jump to conclusions. Walk to regenerate your spirit.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Avoid risky junkets. Hold on to your savings. A bird in hand is worth two in the wild. Wait for developments. Consider a variety of options.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Review budgets and organize finances. Your case may get challenged. Collaborate to grow shared accounts. Avoid disagreements and miscommunications. Get your numbers together.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Advance collaborative goals set earlier. Avoid misunderstandings. Prioritize practical steps toward a long-term dream. Keep adjusting plans as circumstances evolve. Rely on each other.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Reach a physical barrier or limitation. Nurture your health and energy. Delays could interrupt communications, transportation and shipping. Stay patient, peaceful and grounded.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Imagine a romantic dream. Passions could be high. Look before leaping. Consider long-term impacts, benefits and potential consequences. Figure out what’s in your heart.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Allow extra consideration for housemates. Tempers could be short, temporarily. Bear witness to what another is going through. Forgive. Invent a shared dream.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Consider how best to adapt to unexpected news. Stay objective in a tense situation. Discover more options than you knew you had. Listen carefully.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Anticipate disagreements before opening your mouth. Financial tensions can get irritated; instead, put in more time planning. Investigate options. Keep your feet on the ground.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Take charge despite obstacles or surprises. Keep your cool and provide leadership. Collaborate with your team. Put in extra effort now for future gain.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Pause to reflect. Privacy and peace can soothe ruffled feathers. Avoid awkward situations and lay low. Values could get tested. Consider from a spiritual perspective.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Social interactions could feel awkward. Misunderstandings spark easily. Keep your promises and hold your temper. Think fast under pressure. Use grace and diplomacy.