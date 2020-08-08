The family of James (Jim) Murray are asking family, friends, former co-workers and all that know this great man to remember him on his 90th birthday by sending him a card.

Jim was born in Marysville, KS. Grew up in Joplin, MO. He and his wife, Rosa, married in 1955. They moved to Salina in 1959. Together they raised their 15 children. Jim was transferred with his company, CIT Finance, to Amarillo, TX in 1983. They remained there for 5 years and one year in Indiana. After 35 years working for the same company, he retired and returned to Salina. Jim worked at Sears during his post retirement years for an additional 25 years until the age of 86.

Jim has been a Knight's of Columbus member since the age of 18. He was an active member of Council 601 Salina for many years. He is a past Grand Knight and kept busy running bingo every Friday night.

Jim Murray

1623 Cloud Circle

Salina, KS 67401