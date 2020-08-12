Today’s Birthday (08/12/20). Build physical strength this year. Disciplined care and practices grow your health and work. Adapt to new professional directions. Summer peace and contemplation animates your physical health and energy. Redirect social interactions this winter, before falling in love again. Follow a passionate dream to grow stronger.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Study and investigate. Monitor the news for updates. Edit words and images. It’s not time to launch or publish. Strengthen infrastructural elements first.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Make profitable plans. Pursue a promising opportunity. Conserve resources by simplifying. Resist the temptation to splurge. Plot your moves in advance. Strengthen foundations.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You’ve got confidence and energy, but conditions may not match your mood. Unexpected developments could shift your focus. Stay diplomatic and guard your interests.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Slow to consider your options. Recent changes reveal newly opened and blocked roads. Observe and assess. Sort and organize. Get privately productive. Plot later moves.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Social challenges and limitations could frustrate. Find creative ways to stay connected. Don’t force things. Prioritize health and safety. Keep an open heart.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Consider professional opportunities and challenges. Anticipate changes, long-term implications and predictable consequences. List pros and cons. Score higher points for fun and profitability.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — News could affect your decisions. Postpone travel or big moves for better conditions. With an exploration, adapt plans toward what’s best for family.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Put your affairs in order. Review and file papers. Expect delays. Keep backup copies. Don’t gamble on risky business. Simplify, and prioritize health.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Compromise. Limitations could obstruct both love and money. Don’t burn bridges. Remember shared commitments. Slow the action. Speak respectfully or hold your tongue.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Do what’s best for your work and health. Old beliefs get challenged. Keep your promises and then relax. Nurture yourself with goodness, beauty and light.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Have fun without stirring up a fuss. Quiet activities match your mood. Relax with a good book or story. You’re processing changes. Take a break.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Get into domestic projects. Manage household chores to keep systems flowing. Avoid impetuous reactions, social disputes or financial controversy. Enjoy quiet time at home.