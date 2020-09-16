Today’s Birthday (09/16/20). Passion, love and romance blossom this year. Create delightful solutions with commitment, patience and action. Changes at work this winter lead to a phase of domestic renewal. Handle home and family challenges next summer, as your career takes flight. Follow your heart where it leads.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Choose stability over illusion, especially regarding physical health, fitness and work. Adopt a philosophical or spiritual view. Routines and rituals soothe and satisfy.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Things may not match the romantic fantasy. Love flowers and grows despite frills or fancy ambiance. Family comes first. Share appreciation and gratitude.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Stick close to home. Modify the space to suit what you need. Long-term improvements can come together with simple ingredients. Share home-cooked goodness.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Study, practice and document your observations. You’re learning skills with long-term benefit. Don’t fund a fantasy. Piece together a puzzle to discover valuable solutions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Plant seeds for lucrative ventures. Long-term gain can come from investment, care and tending over time. Stick to fundamental priorities. Market, bargain and trade.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — As you gain strength, you gain options. Make time for fresh air and exercise. Pursue passion projects. Take extra care of yourself. Recharge.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Fantasies dissipate. You can see the gap between where you are and want to be. Make plans and organize. Envision new possibilities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Connect with friends for shared support. Share resources, information and tools. The best things in life are free. Collaborate on practical priorities for common good.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Someone important is paying attention to your work. Polish your presentation and keep producing results. Run a reality check and stay in action.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Investigate and research. Long-term benefits grow on the framework you create. Build strong bones. Explore options and possibilities. Imagine perfection and advance step by step.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Join forces for common good. Partnerships developed now can grow and deepen. Share your vision, inspiration and goals, talents and expertise. Collaboration flowers.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Strategize carefully with your partner and team before making financial decisions. Avoid impulsive moves. Long-term gain is possible. Find the best plan.