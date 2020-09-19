Today’s Birthday (09/19/20). Love nurtures, grows and inspires you this year. Pursue, practice and dedicate attention to family, fun and romance. Studies take a twist. Make a career pivot this winter, to prioritize family, romance and fun. Domestic rearrangements next summer lead to creative professional flourishing. Connect by heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Discover a structural problem. Pull together for a common cause. Contribute to grow and strengthen a shared endeavor. Review and allocate resources together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Follow through with promises made. Romance and partnership develop naturally with attention. Avoid preconceptions or assumptions. Make a deeper connection with someone familiar.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Routines get tested as the pace picks up. Make sure you have the supplies and tools. Guard time for yourself, after caring for others.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Relax and look for the bright side. Shadows and changes could obscure the light that nonetheless shines. Let down your guard with someone beloved.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Focus on domestic priorities. Make repairs and upgrades for shared appreciation. Handle housework and chores. A clean room soothes and comforts. Share something delicious.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Polish the message before issuing public statements. A second set of eyes can see what you cannot. Network and connect with your community.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Follow the money. Assumptions get challenged; dig for the bottom line. A fair bargain is worth pursuing. Develop lucrative opportunities. Address surging demand.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Stifle rebellious tendencies. Consider statistics and probabilities. Weigh the pros and cons of a personal decision. Prepare budgets and plans for a dream.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Find simple ways to soothe frazzled nerves. Clean, sort and organize the past from the present. Consider what’s ahead and file the rest.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Confer with friends and allies. Maintain connections for shared resilience. Check in on neighbors and collaborate with community projects. What comes around goes around.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Get down to business. Expect a challenge to the status quo. Consider new opportunities, markets and ideas. Explore and innovate. Pursue an inspiring possibility.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Continue your exploration. Find an answer to a puzzle. Come up with creative solutions. Apply and test your theories. Document your discoveries and share.