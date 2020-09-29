Today’s Birthday (09/29/20). Domestic connections inspire and enrich this year. Steady action generates beautiful results. Expect financial challenges. Resolve winter’s educational and travel changes, motivating a masterpiece. Revise and edit communications next summer, before your journey sparks anew. Flourish and grow at home with family.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Now that Capricorn Saturn is direct, professional challenges seem to dissipate and advancement progresses more freely. Take bold action for what you want to create.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Travels and studies get farther with less effort now that Saturn is direct. Disciplined actions reap extra benefits. Educational goals clarify into focus.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus to grow your shared assets. Collaborate on a lucrative venture, with Saturn direct. Review legal, insurance and tax matters. Financial discipline earns higher returns.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Partnership and compromise flower naturally, with Saturn direct in Capricorn. Enjoy bold collaborative ventures. Work together for greater impact. Fall in love again.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your physical performance surges ahead, with Saturn direct now. Discipline with fitness and health goals can produce extraordinary results. Exercise energizes you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Pursue a passion with all your heart. Your game thrives on discipline, with Saturn direct now. Persistence pays off with romance, art and creative projects.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Home projects surge ahead, with Capricorn Saturn stationing direct. Elbow grease pays off. Disciplined, steady actions get results. Renovate to adapt to domestic changes.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get the word out! Communication channels flow more powerfully with Saturn direct. Launch campaigns, writing and recording projects. Creativity flowers with steady practice.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — With Saturn direct now, cash flow increases. Discipline with finances leads to savings growth. You can make solid gains with steady action. Maintain momentum.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Expand your territory, with Saturn direct in your sign. It’s easier to get farther. Consistent focus develops your studies and travels in fascinating directions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — An emotional barrier dissolves, with Saturn direct. Complete and release excess baggage. Care for antiques and heirlooms, in appreciation of the past. Envision the future.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Teamwork flows easier, with Saturn direct. Persistent practice takes you to new performance levels together. Pool resources between friends to get farther. Deepen your collaboration.