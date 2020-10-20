Today’s Birthday (10/20/20). Fortune favors your house this year. Organize, coordinate and share chores and improvements for family gain. Travel or study plans take a turn this winter, aiming you toward a communications breakthrough. Making a creative change next summer inspires educational opportunities. Home centers your universe around love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — You’re craving adventure. Monitor conditions and assess risks. Discover a conflict between fantasy and reality. Imagine the perfect moment and make plans. Consider possibilities.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Stick to practical priorities with shared finances. Carefully monitor expenses to maintain positive cash flow. Pool resources, talents and efforts. Contribute to a joint venture.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Link arms to shoulder the load together. Illusions fade and you can see the bare facts. Accept what you can or change what you cannot.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A fading illusion reveals hidden ugliness. Don’t stir up jealousies or controversy. Prioritize your health and work. Practice to build strength and endurance.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Wait to see what develops. Don’t worry about romance or intrigue. Relax and enjoy the company of interesting people. Keep a low profile.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic messes require attention. Unrealistic expectations lead to a breakdown. Avoid risk or expense. Assess the situation and align on workable solutions.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Bear witness to a revelation. Share the news. Write and report your views. Document your perspective for your networks. Let others see a truth unveiled.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Conserving resources is the easiest way to make money. Simplify. Doubts interfere with progress. Reduce the scale and scope. Find elegant solutions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Focus on practical personal directions. A fantasy fades to reveal newly uncovered dirt. Adapt your vision to shifting circumstances. Take care of yourself.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Get cozy and comfortable. Avoid risk or hassle and lay low. Make practical plans and organize. Clean your spaces. Breathe in peace. Savor restorative practices.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Not everyone sees things the same. Hold your temper, despite revelations. Stay calm and carry on. Wait for developments. New friends open new possibilities.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — New realities confront your industry or profession. Take heart. You’re capable and talented. Adjust plans and directions. Completion of a project confers new status.